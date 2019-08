RICHMOND, Texas - Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting has, arguably, the nation's elite battery pairing with the nation's No. 1 prospect Brock Vandagriff planning to connect with four-star wide receiver Cody Jackson. Though Jackson spoke with SCOOPHD about his love for Vandagriff's game and how well he thinks they'll fit together he also spoke on trying to get Vandagriff more high-profile options to throw to.

Included among them are Florida standouts Agiye Hall and Mario Williams.