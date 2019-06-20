Now that the news has broken that the Sooners have landed a commitment from Brock Vandagriff it's time to dive into all that he could mean to a class. And who better to start with than the guy who is the one who started up the #Lincup21 movement, wide receiver pledge Cody Jackson.

Vandagriff, who is ranked as highly as any Sooner pledge since Adrian Peterson in the 2004 class, got his first look from Jackson late last week and it's safe to say his future battery mate came away impressed.

"That dude's film is straight fire," Jackson said after his first viewing of his new classmate. "One of the best quarterback films I've seen.

"Wow."

(SPECIAL PROMO: Premium access free trial until fall football camp! Get more free time after first payment! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS (Promo Code: Boomer2019)

The nation's No. 1 quarterback in Rivals.com's recently released class of 2021 rankings put up impressive numbers in his sophomore year as he threw for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns and completed 192 passes on 296 attempt (64.2% completion). That rate of yards/attempt comes out to 10.8-yards, very much in line with former Sooner stars Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and like those two he flashes real potential when the play breaks down.

Not surprisingly Jackson likes that ability to work the ball down the field which plays well with his elite speed.

"He has a gun slinger arm too," he said. "The way he moves in the pocket and able to extend the play and make plays."

So with Oklahoma's first two 2021 commitments in the books it's only fitting that they'll be matched up together for future touchdowns. Has Jackson been talking to Vandagriff even prior to his choice?

"We’ve already talked about getting some work in together in Oklahoma," he chuckled.



