NORMAN — For Jacob Lacey, it started as a ‘little’ pain in his leg. The defensive tackle first noticed it shortly after Oklahoma wrapped up spring practices, But Lacey didn’t think much of it and continued with his summer plans.

The pain persisted, and he also started to experience shortness of breath, too. And when Lacey boarded a flight to attend a graduation party for friends in South Bend, he started coughing up blood.

When Lacey landed, he went to the hospital in the middle of the night. There, he was told that the issue was caused by a blood clot that had traveled from his leg to his lungs during the flight.

“(The doctor) said I shouldn’t be alive,” Lacey said during his media availability on Monday. “He looked at me straight up and said, ‘I don’t know how you’re breathing.’ He said I’d probably never play football again. I’m just sitting by myself in that back room thinking, ‘Wow, I’m coming here to see some old friends and try to do the right thing and something got taken away from me.’

“They say plane rides and blood clots in lungs (are) a big no-no. I was one decision away from either going to a graduation party or going to the hospital, and I decided to go to the hospital.”

He was diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms in his lungs, immediately putting his football career in jeopardy.

Lacey was put on blood thinners for the next three months and was not cleared to participate in the Sooners’ summer workouts. When fall camp began in early August, he still wasn’t cleared to play.

"Seeing the guys out there balling and I just physically couldn’t whether I wanted to or not, that was rough,” Lacey said.

While Lacey wasn’t able to participate in fall camp, he continued to work to get his body and mind ready. And the Tuesday before the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State, Lacey was medically cleared to play.

“Something that allowed me to be able to play so fast was staying locked-in, staying engaged, taking notes, doing everything I would do like I was playing,” Lacey said. “So that just allowed me to be where I’m at today.”