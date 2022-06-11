Jacolb Cole commits to OU
As Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser continues to build his culture with the Sooners, one way it’s going to stick is through recruiting.
After a quality 2022 class has been signed, Moser just struck it big for the 2023 class with the commitment of forward Jacolb Cole.
Cole, ranked No. 65 by Rivals, announced his pledge Saturday and becomes the first commitment for OU for 2023.
The Sooners have been involved with Cole for a long time, and OU was hoping to make something happen this weekend with Cole’s official visit. Not sure a commitment was expected, but it’s something OU will gladly accept.
Originally from Bellaire, Texas, Cole will be transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Mo., for his senior season.
Although OU is still in the process of working out its roster for the 2022-23 season, the 2023 class is absolutely a priority and Cole has been among the names to watch.
Cole has committed. Forward target Trent Pierce is in town for his official visit, and Moser’s camp weekend is underway as OU tries to build some momentum. Getting a commitment like Cole is one heck of a way to start.