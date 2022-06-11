Jacolb Cole commits to OU

As Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser continues to build his culture with the Sooners, one way it’s going to stick is through recruiting. After a quality 2022 class has been signed, Moser just struck it big for the 2023 class with the commitment of forward Jacolb Cole.

Cole, ranked No. 65 by Rivals, announced his pledge Saturday and becomes the first commitment for OU for 2023. The Sooners have been involved with Cole for a long time, and OU was hoping to make something happen this weekend with Cole’s official visit. Not sure a commitment was expected, but it’s something OU will gladly accept. Originally from Bellaire, Texas, Cole will be transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Mo., for his senior season.