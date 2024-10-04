Jake Taylor confident OL has moved past 'bumps and bruises'

NORMAN — Last Saturday's win over Auburn was particularly special for Jake Taylor, and it wasn't just because the Sooners came away with a 27-21 victory.

After missing most of the first four weeks, Taylor played all 54 of OU's offensive snaps. Taylor estimated it was his first full game he's played since his senior year of high school.

It's been that kind of year for Taylor, who's been dealing with injuries since the offseason.

"(This season has been the) definition of bumps and bruises, maybe a little bit more than that," Taylor said on Wednesday. "I was fortunate enough to play in Houston for about a quarter and a half. Even that experience was amazing. Was able to play all of Auburn. Great competition, knocked the rust off and stuff like that. It's been an amazing experience.

"Definitely been having to be tough through this journey, but almost to the end of the bumps and bruises journey to say the least."

Taylor's return was huge for the Sooners, particularly for an offensive line that has struggled with both injuries and production. The redshirt sophomore missed the season opener and returned against Houston but he played just 23 snaps before he was reinjured, which caused him to miss the Tulane and Tennessee games. Combine that with Branson Hickman playing just 10 snaps over the first three weeks, and the Sooners have had guys in and out of the lineup.

But against Auburn, Bill Bedenbaugh was able to play his preferred starting five: Michael Tarquin at left tackle, Jacob Sexton at left guard, Hickman at center, Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard and Taylor at right tackle. It still wasn't perfect, but the Sooners logged their best overall offensive grade (64.8) and best pass-block grade (79.7) of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

It took Taylor awhile to settle in, but he found his footing more in the second half. He finished with an overall grade of 57.2, but most encouraging was his pass-block grade (67.8).

"Obviously there's some rust for him, the endurance piece," OU coach Brent Venables said, "and some of the limitations that you have when you're out, so the things that you can't do -- maybe it's weight room and some of your lower body strength and stuff like that — and when you're out several weeks, that adds up quick. And physically you can lose a lot quick. But he's worked hard to get himself back where he needs to be and it was good to get him back.

"He's a long athletic guy that has been in the system for a while, and so if he does make a mistake, he quickly understands that it's not real complicated for him."

Fortunately for the offensive line, they've had the bye week to continue to heal up and take practice reps together. Building chemistry has to happen quickly considering their schedule after the bye week, which starts with a clash against No. 2 Texas next Saturday, and the struggles the group has had this season.

Building chemistry off the field hasn't been a problem. But now that there's real health for Taylor, Hickman and the offensive, it's about putting it together on the field.

"It's funny enough, (there were) maybe three or four high-authority people (that have said) this is the closest line we've ever gotten, and it's kind of confusing when you look about how many transfers came into this group," Taylor said. "I don't know why, this is probably the closest O-line group I've been in personally. We get dinner a few times a week. I haven't been in anything like this, for sure.