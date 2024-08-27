NORMAN — Jalil Farooq has always been on the field.

Whether it was in high school or since he's been at Oklahoma, the senior wide receiver has almost always been healthy. He's appeared in all 26 of Oklahoma's games the last two seasons, starting 23 of them and logging over 1,500 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

But that changed in April, when he suffered a foot injury midway through spring practices. The injury kept Farooq off the field for the rest of the spring and the spring game, and it lingered into the summer and the start of fall camp.

It was a tough and unfamiliar spot for Farooq.

"Life is full of obstacles," Farooq said. "So me being able to be a better player off the field, a coach-player, not being able to practice as much and do a lot in the spring, dealing with a foot injury. Made me a better man. I'd never been hurt in college, so that was the first time I had to really deal with that."

“Just continue to be level-headed. I’ve never been hurt, so it was a little depressing for me not being able to practice with my brothers because I haven’t missed too many practices. Just having that happen to me, it hurt me a lot. Being able to continue to be a leader off the field, that’s my main focus. Not getting down when I could be doing that. Just building my brothers up, talking to them 24/7 and my brothers building me up when I needed them.”

With the injury limiting him, Farooq focused on what he could do off the field. As the Sooners' longest-tenured and most-experienced receiver, the Maryland native leaned into being a leader for the rest of the group. Through his rehab Farooq leaned on the team, particularly Andrel Anthony who was also recovering from his season-ending injury he suffered against Texas.

"Andrel was really one of the big factors that kept me level-headed, because he was going through the process before me," Farooq said. "Just him continuing to tell me to keep working, keep grinding, ‘I know the process is hard.’ I was doing it to him before, like, ‘Continue to push.’ He just been consistent in his work ethic and I can see him coming back into himself. I’m excited to see him ball, man. He truly deserves it.”

Fortunately for the Sooners, Farooq has recovered and he's ready for the season opener against Temple on Friday. He reclaimed his familiar starting spot atop the depth chart and hopes to build on last season, when he caught a career-high 45 passes for 694 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with the Sooners boasting a loaded receiver corps, Farooq stands out. The former four-star prospect has played more snaps (1,592) and has more career receptions (86) and yards (1,229) than any receiver on the roster and he's proved his consistency with back-to-back seasons of 40 receptions or more.

While the receiver corps includes several experienced players, there's eight underclassmen in the group. That's given Farooq an opportunity to step up as a leader.

"Being more of a vocal leader, leading by example," Farooq said. "Making sure I'm setting an example for the younger guys. Just being everything I need to be for them, telling them, giving them great advice. I've been through the process, so just being able to give them the advice that they need."

There's been a lot of attention on the Sooners' receivers, and Farooq's experience gives the group a solid foundation. And after going through that injury, Farooq has even more perspective going into his fourth season.

"I'm truly excited. I can't wait to get out there with my guys," Farooq said. "We put a lot of hard work in in the summer and in the spring. We're just ready to get out there and showcase what we're really about."



