This wasn’t planned this way, but it sure ends the weekend on a high note for OU after the upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday, blowing a 21-point lead and losing 38-35.

Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise wide receiver Jalil Farooq becomes the third top-tier receiver to commit to the Sooners, making the announcement late Sunday afternoon.

If ever the Oklahoma program needed a little boost after a frustrating weekend, it’s the 2021 class coming to the rescue.

Farooq had set the Sept. 27 date two months ago, and ever since, it had felt like a countdown for when the Sooners would add another Rivals 250 receiver into the fold.

Going back to the social media emojis, OU head coach Lincoln Riley gave the hint back on July 2. To put that into perspective, five-star quarterback Caleb Williams wouldn’t commit to the Sooners until July 4, but that’s how long OU has been able to keep things going strong with Farooq.

It makes sense Farooq and Williams would be linked because they have sort of been linked with each other throughout the process.

When Williams committed, Farooq was there to celebrate. When Williams visited Norman last month for the Sooner Summit despite it being a dead period, Farooq was right there with him.

But no, this isn’t someone just latching on. Farooq’s final seven tells you all you need to know. He earned the offers from his own merit. There are no charity offers from schools like Clemson, LSU and Alabama.

Farooq joins Rivals 250 member, Cody Jackson, and five-star receiver Mario Williams as arguably the most impressive trio in the country for the 2021 receiver class.

The Sooners could conceivably go for one more receiver, but if OU were to put a halt to things as it stands right now, Farooq is a great way to punctuate the group.

Not known for one standout trait, Farooq brings a lot to the table with his size, speed and hands. OU has been one to watch since the spring with Farooq, and now it wraps it up in the fall.



