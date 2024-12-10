Jalil Farooq elects to enter transfer portal after four years in Norman

Oklahoma, like other Power 4 programs, has become familiar with players heading for opportunities elsewhere.

However, this one stings just a bit more.

Veteran wideout Jalil Farooq is entering the transfer portal and will play elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. Farooq, who appeared in just two games this season, will presumably apply for a medical redshirt and preserve a fifth year of eligibility.

Farooq has been a stalwart of the program on the offensive side of the ball since arriving in Norman prior to the 2021 season. Since coming to Oklahoma, he's seen three different position coaches and stayed on board when Brent Venables replaced Lincoln Riley. This year, he was counted alongside Danny Stutsman, Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman and Woodi Washington as the core group of seniors who had spent their entire careers in Norman.

Farooq was mostly a backup his freshman season before his breakout performance in the team's bowl game, when he caught four passes for 69 yards. He emerged as a go-to guy in 2022, catching 37 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns.

2023 was a career-best season for Farooq and established himself as a reliable option in the intermediate passing game, catching 45 passes for 694 yards and two touchdowns. Coming into this season, Farooq was primed to be the veteran for one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the country.

Instead, that never happened. Jayden Gibson suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony combined to play just 17 snaps, Deion Burks missed seven games and Farooq suffered a broken foot just 10 snaps into the season opener against Temple. That injury kept him out for the next eight games before he eventually returned against Missouri. He caught two passes for 11 yards and largely sat out the second half. After the game, he told reporters that he was considering applying for a medical redshirt and returning to Norman next season.

Farooq was expected to participate in the final two games of the season, but there was a setback in his progression prior to the Alabama game. He missed that game and was ruled out early for the season finale against LSU.

Farooq ends his career in Norman with 89 receptions for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns.

