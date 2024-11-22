Jalil Farooq officially ruled out for Saturday's game vs. Alabama

Senior wide receiver Jalil Farooq has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against Alabama, according to the Friday's availability report.

Although, the latest one is certainly unexpected.

Farooq's absence is certainly unexpected given how the week began. The senior wideout wasn't listed on Wednesday's availability report, which indicated he would be available this weekend. That tracked with how Venables spoke about Farooq during Tuesday's press conference, when he indicated that the plan was to ramp up Farooq's playing time over the final two games.

We’re hoping that will continue to improve as we move forward.

His name popped up on Thursday's report as questionable, suddenly throwing doubt on his availability. Now, it's confirmed that Farooq will not play for the Sooners' Senior Night game.

It's unclear whether it's a continuation, or a setback, from the broken foot that Farooq suffered in August, which forced him to miss eight consecutive games. Farooq returned from the injury against Missouri, logging 27 snaps while catching two passes for 11 yards.

Without Farooq, and Deion Burks already ruled out on Thursday, the Sooners will again be shorthanded against No. 7 Alabama on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC). Without Farooq and Burks, the Sooners will likely rely on Brenen Thompson, JJ Hester and Jacob Jordan as the primary receivers.

Friday's availability report also saw OL Joshua Bates officially ruled out. Junior running back Jovantae Barnes is still listed as questionable and appears to be trending as a game-time decision for Saturday night.

