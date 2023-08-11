NORMAN — Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is defined by a couple of things. Mainly, it’s full of talented players without a ton of on-field experience.

There’s two exceptions to that last part. One is sixth-year senior Drake Stoops, and the other is junior Jalil Farooq.

Stoops, with his combination of experience and production, is easily the veteran of the group. But the expectations may be higher for Farooq than any player in the Sooners’ wide receiver room.

Being a leader and a go-to guy has been the goal for Farooq since he landed in Norman.

“It was always a dream for me,” Farooq said during his media availability on Monday. “Just being here all the way across the country, it's a great feeling to be here, to be a leader in the wide receivers' room. So it's just a great feeling. I never thought I'd see it.

If the Sooners are going to improve on last year’s 6-7 campaign, they’ll need a big year from Farooq.

After being on the sidelines for most of 2021, Farooq had a breakout season in 2022. The Maryland native finished with 37 receptions for 466 yards and five touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 15 times for 140 yards. Farooq was also targeted 64 times last season, the second most on the team behind Marvin Mims (87).

Particularly with the departures of Mims and Brayden Willis, Farooq knows he’ll likely be the No. 1 option in the Sooners’ passing attack in 2023.

“(I’m) just being able to be the best version I can be for this team,” Farooq said. “(I just want to) make plays when I have the chance, when I take the opportunity. Take advantage of all the 50-50 balls. Just be great.”

It’s possible opposing defenses could bring increased attention on Farooq. If they do, Farooq is confident the Sooners’ other receivers will make them pay. That’s the kind of motivation Farooq is hoping to bring as a leader.

"Just to come in here… and act like they're not freshmen,” Farooq said on his message to the younger receivers. “Come in here and feel like they're vets. Don't be afraid to ask questions to the older guys. Don't be afraid to take coaching. Just come in here and be the best version of them. Come in here and be aggressive.”

This year will also mark Farooq’s third wide receivers coach in three seasons. During his media availability earlier this month, new receivers coach Emmett Jones compared Farooq to former Florida standout Percy Harvin.

For Jones, the priority is simple — get Farooq the ball.

“Just get the ball in his hands,” Jones said. “That’s Percy Harvin out there with the ball in his hands. So it’s up to us to make sure he’s touching the rock. He’s the kinda guy (where he) wants to touch it early. He wants to get down and dirty early, wants to get physical. It’s up to us as teachers and coaches to make sure he does that because he pretty much did everything we asked him to do this summer, on and off the field.”

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is expecting big things from Farooq in 2023. But the main message has centered around consistency.

“That’s one of the guys in the room that has had some production and has played quite a bit,” Lebby said. “So we’re looking for him to take great strides. He’s lived it. He understands what it takes to play at a high level every single week. Now he needs to go do it. Him as much as anybody else needs to put together three great weeks of fall camp. Continuing to create trust, continuing to create consistency inside the building every single day, but a guy that when he had the ball in his hands, he did great things with it. So we’re looking for him to take that and run with it.”

Farooq knows the pressure is high in 2023 for both himself and the team. But he’s not the kind of player to get ahead of himself. He’s working one day at a time.

“I feel like I'm a hard-working guy,” Farooq said. “I feel like I'm very consistent. I feel as though I've found out that I tend to push myself more than I think, so it's just a lot. There's a lot to be consistent day by day, so you've got to bring it every day.”