Norman — Things simply didn't look good for Oklahoma with 8:13 remaining in the first half. The Sooners were shooting 23% from the floor, had coughed up seven turnovers and trailed West Virginia 18-12. Heading into the media timeout, they had missed 10 of their last 11 shots. Coming out of the break, OU coach Porter Moser made a switch. He inserted forward Jalon Moore into the game as the big man and put Luke Northweather in at power forward. That seemed to give Moore and the Sooners a spark. They immediately rattled off a 12-2 run to take a 24-20 lead, with Moore contributing six points and a steal during that stretch. Two of those points came on yet another highlight dunk from Moore.

By the time the Sooners entered halftime they led by five points and never trailed again, eventually cruising to a 77-63 win over the Mountaineers on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. While Moore got some big help from his teammates, he was the catalyst. He finished with a game-high 16 points (7 of 11 shooting) to go with five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a game-high plus-minus of plus-18, and he also scored four points to help the Sooners open the second half on a 10-5 run. But his biggest moment came in that first-half run. “He’s been doing that all year," Moser said. "He got in the flow. We put Luke in and we were setting the ball screen with him and we kind of changed that up and that’s when he got the dunk. And we got two or three things out of that. He got deflections. He got rebounds. He got a big offensive rebound. He’s just all over. He’s a weapon against the zone. We threw that lob against them. "So just his energy was contagious and I thought he did a nice job with that. Really helped us.”

Notes