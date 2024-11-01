Jalon Moore ready for final season with the Sooners: 'Unfinished business'

NORMAN — Jalon Moore knew exactly how he wanted to approach the offseason.

Moore, who had just finished his third collegiate season, was eager to go through the NBA Draft process and see where he stood. But the mindset never changed for Moore, who had already decided that if the waters were murky regarding his potential NBA future, he would come back to Norman for another season.

Moore communicated those plans continuously to Oklahoma's coaching staff, and for OU coach Porter Moser, that meant everything. The Sooners had finished with a 20-12 record and had narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament by the slimmest of margins, and they desperately needed him to return. But there was always support for Moore to follow his opportunity.

"I was 100% behind him going into the process, communicated with him the whole step of the way — actually went down and watched him through the process," Moser said last week. "He just got a great, clear picture. He was true to his word... (I) told him: ‘If this process leads to you staying in it and getting drafted, I’m going to be the biggest guy to give you a hug. But if not, obviously, we want and need you back.’

"He said, ‘That’s my plan; I’m coming back if I don’t get the nod that I’m going to get drafted.’ He stayed true to everything he said. He’s an unbelievable young man, and I think he’s going to do great things for us, not only at Oklahoma but beyond that because of his foundation and character.”

Moore learned a lot through that pre-draft process. But now he's back and ready for his senior season, and it's a huge boost for the Sooners.

The 6-foot-7 wing transferred prior to last season from Georgia Tech and immediately became a big impact player for Oklahoma. He started 31 of the team's 32 games last season and led the team in rebounds (6.7 per game) and blocks (1.0 per game) while finishing second on the team in scoring (11.1 per game) on 51% shooting.

By the end of the season, Moore was the team's most impactful and most consistent player. His numbers actually slightly increased during conference play, averaging 11.8 points on 49% shooting and 7.5 rebounds per game.

He became a versatile player for the Sooners on both ends of the floor. On offense, he could space the floor and attack closeouts, and he was effective at getting to the rim. The Sooners even experimented with playing at center in small-ball lineups, which Moser hinted the team might do again this season. On defense, Moore was effective at guarding every position on the floor and was the team's best rim protector.

The message to Moore this season? Continue to build on the things he showed last season.

"His confidence grew, but also his skill level by not playing outside of a level of difficulty," Moser said. "Sometimes people try to make things harder than they (are). He got really good at getting his feet set, knocking down that shot, finishing through contact, getting a basket on an offensive rebound, getting a basket in transition. Last year, he's a guy we didn't run a lot of plays for but he was naturally involved in a lot because of his activity. And that's what I want.

"I don't want him to think there's extra pressure that we've gotta run 20 plays for him or he's gotta create for the whole team because he's the leader. He doesn't need to be that creator because he's a leader. He just needs to be great at what he's good at, and that's really my big message for him."

The pre-draft process was also helpful for Moore, and it showed him where he can improve. One skill he can continue to hone is his outside shooting, which was a surprising development last season. He led the team in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.0% for the season and 40.5% in conference play.

Moore didn't shoot a ton of 3s last season, averaging just under two attempts per game. NBA teams told Moore to increase his volume from the 3-point line, which fits into Moser's vision for the team this season. And while that's a goal for Moore, the main focus is working on the skills he showed last season.

"You can expect (more 3s), but also I'm gonna stick to who I am," Moore said. "I like attacking the rim, getting on the rim and bringing energy. But that will be added to my game."

In addition to bringing the Sooners some much-needed roster continuity, Moore's return also elevates him into a leadership position. Moore, alongside Sam Godwin and Luke Northweather, are the only contributors from last season that have returned, and with how much he played last year, he's the ideal candidate to help lead a roster that includes nine new players.

"He commands everybody's respect by his effort, by his attitude and his mentality," Moser said. "He's earned that. Every day in practice, he comes ready to go. He's vocal. He's energy. He's positive, and it's a natural respect. So he commanded everybody's respect by that every day."

But there was also something on Moore's mind as he decided to return this season — redemption. The Sooners went 20-12 last season but was the first team out on Selection Sunday, marking the team's third consecutive year without an NCAA Tournament berth. And for Moore, it was a personal challenge to return and lead the Sooners back to the postseason.

"There's definitely unfinished business," Moore said. "Going into that Selection Sunday and not hearing your name called, those days you remember. You don't want to have that feeling again. It just shows how important each possession is and how much work it actually takes to win. That was in my mind the whole summer. Even me coming back, I know it's unfinished business again.

"That feeling, we won't feel it again. We will be in the tournament this year."

The Sooners open the season against Lindenwood at 8 p.m. Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center (ESPN+).

