Jalon Moore to test NBA draft waters and maintain his college eligibility
Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:
"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Jesus Christ, who is the center and cornerstone of my life. Without Him, this journey would not be possible.
I extend a heartfelt thanks to my family, all who have supported me, the Oklahoma staff, my teammates, and the incredible fans who have cheered us on.
With excitement and gratitude, I announce my decision to enter the NBA Draft, embracing the opportunity to pursue my lifelong dream of playing at the highest level.
I am filled with appreciation for the unwavering support of the OU fans and the entire Oklahoma community. While going through this process will provide me with incredible insight into my future, I take comfort in knowing I have a home in Norman and look forward to the cheers of Sooner Nation."
Moore, who averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks, will seek feedback from NBA draft evaluations before likely returning to Oklahoma next season. If Moore decides to participate in the NBA combine, those dates are May 12th to May 19th. He will have until Wednesday, March 29th to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw his name.
This decision is a smart move that will allow Moore to gain exposure before the next season. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Moore showed promising flashes, including a notable performance against Kansas State where he scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He recorded multiple double-doubles and was often one of Oklahoma's standout players.
All signs indicate that Moore will return to Norman for another season.