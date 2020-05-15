A lot of the of talk about when Oklahoma hired Jamar Cain as its defensive ends and outside linebackers coach was his connections to the state of California. There are zero questions Cain is working the west coast, but for his first big commitment? It’s to a familiar place for OU fans in the state of Texas. Texarkana (Texas) Texas linebacker Clayton Smith becomes the initial pledge for Cain’s tenure, announcing his commitment Friday afternoon.

Smith, ranked No. 211 in the Rivals 250, had plenty of choices, but this really came down to OU, LSU and Texas and shows just what a great job Cain and the rest of the OU staff did in landing its first Rivals 250 defensive commitment for #LincUp21. The addition of Smith is just icing on an already delicious Friday cake for the Sooners that began with a five-star commitment in the morning from Plant City (Fla.) High wide receiver Mario Williams.