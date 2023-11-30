Sooners' tight end Jason Llewellyn announced on social media Thursday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Sooners.

"I believe God has a different path for my football and academic journey," Llewellyn wrote in a social media post.

The sophomore tight end landed at Oklahoma as a Rivals four-star prospect in 2022. Llewellyn appeared in 10 games last season primarily on special teams, logging just 38 snaps on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

The Texas native missed all of spring football with an injury that also kept him out for much of fall camp. That kept Llewellyn from establishing himself in the Sooners' depth chart at tight end, as he appeared in just two games and logged 10 snaps during the regular season, per PFF.

Llewellyn is now the third Sooner to announce their intentions to enter the portal, which officially opens on Dec. 3.