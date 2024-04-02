Javian McCollum, who joined Oklahoma last season after transferring from Siena, has decided to enter the transfer portal. He becomes the fourth outbound transfer for the Sooners, joining Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and John Hugley. Prior to his time with the Sooners, McCollum showcased his talents at Siena, where he averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 rebounds. A native of Fort Myers, McCollum honed his skills at Fort Myers High School before making the transition to collegiate basketball. In non-conference play, McCollum's skills were on full display as he earned the Rady Children’s Invitational MVP and All-Tournament team honors. Across two games in that tournament, McCollum contributed 14 points against Iowa and 18 points against USC. Additionally, he showcased his scoring prowess with a standout performance of 20 points against Arkansas. Throughout non-conference play, McCollum maintained an impressive scoring average of 14.6 points per game.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) celebrates scoring in the second half during an NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

In conference play, McCollum showcased his scoring ability with several standout performances. He recorded back-to-back games with 17 points against Kansas and TCU, and also delivered a 21-point effort against Kansas State. Another highlight was his 20-point outing against BYU. However, his most memorable moment came in the Oklahoma State game, where he sealed an overtime victory for Oklahoma with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, which immediately chiseled its niche in Sooner lore as “The Silencer in Stillwater.” Despite his impactful contributions, McCollum's conference play scoring average stood at a modest 12.6 points per game. It's worth noting that he missed two games due to a shoulder injury that he suffered and then reaggravated. McCollum demonstrated durability and consistency throughout the season, starting in all 30 games and logging an average of 31.1 minutes per game. His contributions were significant, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. McCollum's shooting percentages were solid, with a 40.4% field goal rate and a 31.4% accuracy from behind the arc. Notably, he achieved a remarkable 94.3% free throw shooting rate, setting a program record for the highest free throw percentage. Additionally, McCollum set another program record by making 39 consecutive free throws. These performances earned him recognition as an All-Big 12 honorable mention, underscoring his impact on the team. The departure of McCollum is undoubtedly a significant loss for Porter Moser and the Sooners. Now, they face the challenge of filling the void left by his departure and finding another guard to bolster a beleaguered backcourt.