Jayda Coleman's walk off home run sends Sooners to WCWS finals
OKLAHOMA CITY — In a career full of highlight moments, Jayda Coleman had an opportunity to deliver arguably her greatest offensive moment.
In a back-and-forth slugfest with Florida on Tuesday, the Sooners had done just enough to force extra innings. Kelly Maxwell retired the Gators' lineup in order in the top of the eighth, gifting the Sooners' offense a chance to make a play and win the game.
Coleman had struggled throughout the Women's College World Series, logging just one hit in her six at-bats against the Gators. But as fate would have it, Coleman was due up first in the bottom of the eighth.
The senior stood in and waited for her pitch. On the fourth one, she found it.
It resulted in a solo home run to left field, as her walk off sealed the 6-5 win over the Gators to send the Sooners to the WCWS finals.
It was unbelievable moment for Jennings, who was able to breathe a sigh of relief.
"I had been a little frustrated all game," Jennings said. "Obviously I just want to do anything to help my team. I wasn't really able to do that.
"(Alyssa Brito), she slowed me down and prayed over me. She was like, 'Surrender it all. Don't try to control everything. Go for it.' No matter what, I'm not justified by whatever the at-bat is. Even though I hit a home run, Jesus still loves me. If I would have struck out, Jesus loves me regardless. I think that put me into my foundation. It's awesome."
That home run did more than add another signature highlight for Coleman's career. In a game full of twists and turns, it proved to be the difference maker in keeping the Sooners' hopes at a fourth straight championship alive.
The Gators, like they did in Monday's 9-3 win that forced the elimination game, threw the first punch. Former Sooner Jocelyn Erickson sent a two-run home run off of Kelly Maxwell in the top of the first inning, giving the Gators an early 2-0 lead.
Unlike Monday, the Sooners had an immediate response. True freshman Ella Parker sent a two-run home run to dead centerfield, tying the game at 2-2. But the Gators simply wouldn't quit. Ariel Kowalewski sent her own two-run home run in the top of the second, then Reagan Walsh added a solo home run in the top of the third inning.
Heading into the fourth inning, the Gators had bombed three home runs and led 5-2, further putting the Sooners' season on the brink. But the Sooners weren't ready to end things yet.
"Today was different," OU senior Tiare Jennings said. "We knew we were going to fight from the gate. They came out and punched first. We came out and punched again. I think that was kind of punching back the entire game, just a dogfight. Just the presence of this team today was different all the way around. You could tell there was no press, there was no anxiety, there was no fear, there was nothing."
The Sooners immediately went to work. After catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a leadoff single, junior first baseman Cydney Sanders delivered a clutch two-run home run to cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, Avery Hodge hit a double and Tiare Jennings was walked, leading to an RBI single from Jennings that tied the game.
Maxwell, who rebounded from a tough start, retired the side in order in the top of the seventh. The Sooners failed to score in the bottom of the frame, but their late rally was just enough to keep them in it.
And it did just enough that Coleman's home run pushed the Sooners over the finish line.
"Jayda has been really fighting to help this team," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "She gets really frustrated when she doesn't. It does affect us a little bit. Did a great thing last night. Brought the team together and kind of apologized for stepping away from them. I felt her ownership, becoming a woman, just stepping up for this team today."
The Sooners resilience was something they haven't showed at times this season. They fell behind in their losses to Oklahoma State and Texas, and never recovered. In Monday's loss to the Gators, the Sooners fell behind 4-0 after two innings and appeared overwhelmed.
But led by Coleman's heroics, the Sooners showed they've got the grit it takes to keep their season, and their hopes at another national championship, alive.
"I think (that was) one of the better games in College World Series history," Gasso said. "A nail-biter. A little bit of everything.
"I don't know that I could tell you that I believed that we would be here again, 'cause it's so difficult to get here. The way we did it was wonderful. We're blessed. We felt that. We just took advantage of all those blessings. That's that."
The Sooners will matchup with Texas in the WCWS final, which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. The Longhorns defeated Stanford 1-0 on Monday to advance.
