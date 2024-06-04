OKLAHOMA CITY — In a career full of highlight moments, Jayda Coleman had an opportunity to deliver arguably her greatest offensive moment. In a back-and-forth slugfest with Florida on Tuesday, the Sooners had done just enough to force extra innings. Kelly Maxwell retired the Gators' lineup in order in the top of the eighth, gifting the Sooners' offense a chance to make a play and win the game. Coleman had struggled throughout the Women's College World Series, logging just one hit in her six at-bats against the Gators. But as fate would have it, Coleman was due up first in the bottom of the eighth. The senior stood in and waited for her pitch. On the fourth one, she found it. It resulted in a solo home run to left field, as her walk off sealed the 6-5 win over the Gators to send the Sooners to the WCWS finals.

It was unbelievable moment for Jennings, who was able to breathe a sigh of relief. "I had been a little frustrated all game," Jennings said. "Obviously I just want to do anything to help my team. I wasn't really able to do that. "(Alyssa Brito), she slowed me down and prayed over me. She was like, 'Surrender it all. Don't try to control everything. Go for it.' No matter what, I'm not justified by whatever the at-bat is. Even though I hit a home run, Jesus still loves me. If I would have struck out, Jesus loves me regardless. I think that put me into my foundation. It's awesome." That home run did more than add another signature highlight for Coleman's career. In a game full of twists and turns, it proved to be the difference maker in keeping the Sooners' hopes at a fourth straight championship alive. The Gators, like they did in Monday's 9-3 win that forced the elimination game, threw the first punch. Former Sooner Jocelyn Erickson sent a two-run home run off of Kelly Maxwell in the top of the first inning, giving the Gators an early 2-0 lead.

