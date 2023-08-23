NORMAN — It was a big question heading into the preseason: Given the departure of Marvin Mims, how is Oklahoma's wide receiver room going to shake out? According to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the group is going to be just fine. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Lebby said several wide receivers will see chances on the field. “I think we’re gonna be able to play multiple guys," Lebby said. "That’s the best part of that group right now. I think we’ve got the chance to see about 6-7 guys. That wasn’t necessarily the case last year. So, (we) feel good about the depth of that room. Guys gotta go make plays next Saturday (against Arkansas State)." That should be a breath of fresh air for Sooner fans. Outside of Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, the Sooners' wide receivers don't have a ton of experience on the field. But former walk-on Gavin Freeman has emerged as a real weapon, and other players like Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson and freshman Jaquaize Pettaway have impressed the coaching staff in fall camp. The Sooners have talent outside of that group, too, including Jayden Gibson, DJ Graham, Brenan Thompson and LV-Bunkley Shelton. "It’s going to be special," Anthony said. "I’m excited about everybody in the room because since I’ve been here, I’ve seen the growth that everybody’s had, and it’s like—wow. I know we’re going to be special.” Here's a few other notable things that Lebby said during his media availability:

Lebby confident in Sooners' running back room

In some ways, the running back situation mirrors the wide receivers. With Eric Gray departing for the NFL, the Sooners are looking for answers. For Lebby, the Sooners have a ton of them. "You’ve got a chance to see multiple guys get carries next Saturday, which is a great thing," Lebby said. "Got a chance to keep guys fresh and healthy. I think everybody understands how we want to run the football. That won’t change. Got a chance to do it by committee which is huge.” While running backs coach DeMarco Murray said the team is looking for a "starter," it appears several players will see opportunities early in the season. Second-year players Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are likely to see the bulk of the carries, but the coaching staff has praised Marcus Major for his work in the preseason. It sounds like all three players could see the field against Arkansas state.

Jackson Arnold focused on the 'right things'

It didn't take long for the true freshman quarterback to earn the back-up spot behind Dillon Gabriel. But with Gabriel remaining as the starter, it's possible Arnold may not see the field a ton in 2023. But that doesn't mean he won't be learning and preparing for the future. “I think Jackson is concerned about doing a really good job every single rep," Lebby said. "He is focused on the right things. And it's (about) being detailed inside of every single rep, every single day to give himself a chance that whenever that opportunity does appear he's going to be ready for it. So his mindset is really good. He needs to continue that. He will. Dillon’s been an incredible mentor, leader for him which has been huge for his growth. But that's his plan and that's what he'll do. "As lame as it may sound, it is literally about getting every single rep. Whether it’s mental or physical. Every single day in practice. Getting every single rep regardless of who I’m coaching in the film room. And it is truly that simple. It’s monotonous. But again he’s a guy that understands that and it’s natural for him to want to get better and to be very dialed into the detail. And he’s gotta continue that but he will.”

Could the Sooners utilize Gabriel as a runner?