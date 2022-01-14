Jeffery Johnson commits to OU

What was a possibility on Thursday night became a commitment for Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, and the start of what could be a ridiculous transfer weekend for the Sooners.

The OU visit was the second of a planned four-school visit itinerary for Johnson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds.

He went to LSU on Wednesday, then OU, and then was expected at Missouri on Friday and Michigan on Sunday.

The OU defensive coaches Todd Bates and Ted Roof and head coach Brent Venables made such a strong impression that those final two trips were no longer necessary.

“Great people, great culture and great school,” Johnson told SoonerScoop.com on Thursday evening. “I think it’s a possibility for next year.”

Johnson had 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021. Included in that was a six-tackle outing against the Sooners in the first game of the season.

A productive performer for the Green Wave from 2018-21, Johnson finished with 135 tackles (at least 29 per season) with nine sacks. He will have one season of eligibility at OU.

Venables has not been bashful to use the transfer portal, and this week (now weekend) has been full of elite portal targets hitting Norman.

SoonerScoop can confirm at least nine visitors since Tuesday and there could always be more. Johnson joins Hawaii defensive lineman transfer Jonah Laulu as two guys in the trenches coming to OU to learn under Bates.

OU currently has added six players from the portal, and it’s very easy to predict another 3-4 before next week’s end. OU’s spring semester officially starts Tuesday so everybody knew this week was going to be intense and trying to get players on campus and committed so they can attend class.