Jeremiah Fears' 29 leads Sooners past Georgia to open SEC tourney

Oklahoma needed to beat Georgia at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday if it wanted to remove any doubts about its resume for the NCAA Tournament. Jeremiah Fears made sure that would be the case. The true freshman was absolutely stellar for the Sooners, finishing with 29 points (8-of-16 shooting), five rebounds and two assists as he completely took control of the offense. The result? The Sooners came away with an 81-75 win over the Bulldogs, which almost certainly seals their bid for the NCAA Tournament. The biggest stretch of the game late in the second half. After Georgia took a 64-58 lead with 8:26 to go, Fears drove to the rim for a layup. On the next possession, Fears stole a Georgia pass and drove it in transition for a layup. A minute later, Fears made another layup then made two free throws.

It was that personal 8-0 run from Fears that gave the Sooners a 66-64 lead. That spearheaded a larger 16-0 run, which gave the Sooners a 10-point lead with just under three minutes to go. That stretch included nearly six minutes where the Bulldogs didn't score a point. In a game that featured plenty of back and forth, and 10 lead changes, it was Fears that proved to be the difference. His 13 first-half points helped push the Sooners to a four-point halftime lead, and his 16 second-half points kept OU afloat. With the win, the Sooners improved to 20-12 on the season.

