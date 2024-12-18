Jeremiah Fears' heroics lift Oklahoma to comeback win over Michigan

Here are some notes from the game:

Oklahoma’s rally was a team effort. Duke Miles added 17 points, including a huge three-pointer during a 9-0 run that gave the Sooners their first lead of the second half. Jalon Moore chipped in 16 points before fouling out with just under two minutes remaining.

Oklahoma, down by as many as 11 points early in the second half, leaned on Fears’ brilliance and clutch plays in the final moments to pull off the win. His four-point play with seconds left gave the Sooners the lead for good, cementing his status as a rising star.

In July, before he even announced his commitment to Oklahoma, Jeremiah Fears told OUInsider that OU was getting their next Trae Young. On Wednesday night, Fears lived up to that hype and then some. The freshman guard put together a career-high 30 points to lead the Sooners in a thrilling second-half comeback, knocking off Michigan 87-86.

— Oklahoma erased an 11-point second-half deficit. The Sooners found themselves down by as much as 11 early in the half, but mounted a dramatic comeback with Fears leading the charge. OU’s defense clamped down, forcing Michigan into tougher shots as the Sooners outscored the Wolverines 49-43 in the second half.

— Fears delivered when it mattered most. The freshman guard finished with a career-high 30 points, including a game-winning four-point play in the final seconds. After a slow start, Fears took over in the second half, proving he’s built for the big moments.

— Duke Miles played a crucial role in the comeback. Miles finished with 17 points and knocked down a massive go-ahead three-pointer during a critical 9-0 run that gave Oklahoma its first lead late in the game.

— Jalon Moore contributed before fouling out. Moore was key early on, adding 16 points, including two three-pointers, before fouling out with under two minutes to play. The game was left in the hands of Fears and the other Sooners, who delivered.

— Glenn Taylor Jr. made an impact on both ends. Taylor’s late-game steal was huge in keeping OU within striking distance, setting up Fears’ heroics. Taylor also chipped in 9 points, providing valuable support in Moore’s absence.

— Oklahoma’s offense struggled at times. Outside of Fears, Miles, and Moore, the Sooners had trouble finding their rhythm. Taylor and Brycen Goodine each came through with timely shots in the first half.

— The Sooners dealt with foul trouble all night. Sam Godwin had limited minutes in the first half due to fouls, while Moore also picked up two quick fouls in the first half. Moore also played with four fouls, before ultimately fouling out.

— Rebounding was an issue again. Michigan controlled the boards, winning the battle 37-32, and OU lost both the turnovers forced and points-off-turnovers battles 18-14. Despite those challenges, OU’s defense kept them competitive, making this win all the more remarkable.

— Oklahoma’s victory is a huge step forward. With a big win over Michigan, the Sooners improve to 11-0 on the season, thanks to standout performances from Fears, Miles, and Moore.

