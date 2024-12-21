Jeremiah Fears' teammates praise his emergence as a rising star

He made it, as that proved to be the game-winning sequence that pushed the Sooners to 11-0 on the season.

With 11 seconds left, and the Sooners trailing by three, Fears dribbled around a Sam Godwin and rose up for a game-tying 3. Fears sank the shot and was fouled, sending him to the free throw line with a chance to give OU the lead.

Then the true freshman point guard cemented it with his standout performance in Wednesday's 87-86 win over No. 24-ranked Michigan.

But that play was merely the biggest highlight of Fears' career night. He led all scorers with 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line, and he added a team-high four assists.

It was a play and a performance that has put Fears on the national spotlight. But for teammates like Jalon Moore, it wasn't a surprise.

"Just seeing his growth game by game," Moore said, "and just for him to go out there and showcase everything that he can do and bring to the table for this team and to go out there and have a growing moment and a special moment like that for him, it was exciting sitting there watching. I was really glad to see him hit that shot and be able to lead this team to a win."

Anyone following along with the Sooners' season likely wasn't surprised, either. Fears — who would be a senior if he hadn't reclassified to the 2024 class — spent two games coming off the bench before he was moved into a full-time starting role. It didn't take him long to emerge as the Sooners' lead ball-handler and go-to option on offense.

On the season, he leads the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field, 34% shooting from the 3-point line and 86% shooting from the free throw line. He also leads the team in assists (4.8 per game) and total steals (25).

Fears was a five-star recruit when he landed at Oklahoma, and Duke Miles knew there was something different about him when he arrived on campus.

"I already kinda knew about Jeremiah Fears," Miles said. "He was a five-star, so followed him on social media. He was all over SLAM (magazine) and stuff, and (I was) a little bit familiar with his game... (I knew) he could be a big piece for us. We always need more people who can pass, dribble and defend.

"Thinking about it now and seeing his work from the time he came here to now, it is unbelievable. That man has so much potential. The sky is the limit for him."

So for Miles, it wasn't a surprise when Fears made that shot against Michigan.

"The kid is a wonderful kid. He works hard every day. What you put in, the work is going to show. That shot? It was just unbelievable," Miles said. "One of those shots where you’re like, is it really real? As soon as he made it, I know you saw the video, (I) ran over there and gave him a big hug. I said I’m proud of you."

It's still early in the season for both Fears and the Sooners, who have just two games left in non-conference play before beginning their SEC schedule. But with the Sooners currently ranked inside the AP top 15, and Fears proving he's ready for the big stage, there's a lot of optimism that this could be the year they return to the NCAA Tournament.

If Fears keeps playing like this, the ceiling could only go higher for the Sooners.

"As a young kid, they usually have a lot of egos and attitudes," Miles said. "But he’s always learning from the older guys and the coaches and staying humble. He doesn’t let the big shots or big games get to his head. He’s always been respectful and humble. That’s what I really like about playing with him."

