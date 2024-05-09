Just a couple weeks after Oklahoma secured a commitment from him, the former Louisville defensive tackle has reversed course and has flipped to Texas. Lole announced the move on Twitter.

Lole's commitment was a huge priority for teams across the country after announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal last month. In six seasons across Arizona State and Louisville, Lole has recorded 141 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Lole's addition would’ve provide depth to the Sooners' interior defensive line, an area that Brent Venables called "concerning" following last month's spring game. Lole projected to be in the mix for playing time at the 3-technique, along with Gracen Halton, David Stone and Ashton Sanders. In addition to landing Damonic Williams out of TCU, the Sooners appeared to make two significant additions that would shore up the depth on the interior with experienced playmakers.

Instead, Lole will head to the Sooners’ rival across the Red River.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Williams is the key prize of the offseason, as he projects to be a starter at nose tackle. But the Sooners' lack of experience at the 3-technique will continue to be a question as they head into the offseason.

