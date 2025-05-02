OU softball officially clinches SEC regular season championship

Patty Gasso's squad has officially added another trophy to the collection.

And they did it before playing their final two games.

The Sooners have officially clinched the SEC regular season championship in their inaugural season in the new conference. With Tennessee beating Texas A&M 5-1 in the first game of Friday's doubleheader, the Sooners are guaranteed to finish with the most wins in the conference.

It marks the Sooners' 16th regular season conference championship. The Sooners were picked third in the SEC preseason poll.

The Sooners put themselves in prime position with Thursday's 6-5 win at Florida in extra innings, which pushed them to 43-5 on the season and 17-5 in the SEC standings. Entering Friday, the Sooners needed either another win against Florida or for the Vols to beat the Aggies at least once to clinch the championship.

With the regular season title locked up, the Sooners will enter next week's SEC Tournament with the No. 1 seed locked up. They'll have a bye in the first two rounds of the tournament as they pursue the program's 10th conference tournament championship.

While the Sooners are in prime position, they can further solidify their standing for the postseason this weekend. The Sooners entered the weekend ranked third in RPI, and while they will almost certainly be a host for the regional and super regional tournaments, any additional wins over Florida would boost their case for the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners will look to clinch the series win against Florida at 5 p.m. today (SECN). The final game of the series — and the regular season — will be at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!