Joe Bamisile transferring to OU

The transfer portal has been buzzing for Oklahoma basketball, but it hadn’t been a lot of good news until Monday afternoon.

Former George Washington guard Joe Bamisile confirmed via text message he has committed to the Sooners, becoming the first scholarship addition via the portal for this cycle.

“It’s a good fit and a good situation,” Bamisile texted SoonerScoop.com. “Coach Moser is also a proven coach.”

Bamisile was tremendous for the Colonials last season, averaging 16.3 points, five rebounds, while shooting just under 46 percent from the field and 35 percent 3-point territory and starting 29 of the 30 games he played.

A 6-foot-4 guard, it will be up to a transfer waiver to see if Bamisile will be eligible for the Sooners for the 2022-23 season. This is the second transfer for Bamisile, who left Virginia Tech after the 2020-21 season to head to GW.

OU fans will be hoping that a coaching change for George Washington will help the cause to have Bamisile become eligible going forward.