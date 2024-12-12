Joe Castiglione: Bedlam isn't happening 'until well into the '30s'

The 2024 college football season is in the books, and for the first time in over a century, the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys did not meet on the football field.

There have been so many changes in recent years that it's hard to recognize the game at times, and one of the most distinguishable parts of the college football season in the state of Oklahoma is the weeks before and after that annual Bedlam matchup.

However, last year's matchup on November 4, 2023 — a 27-24 Oklahoma State victory — will remain the final chapter in a storied in-state rivalry for at least another decade.

Despite being one of the oldest and most memorable rivalries throughout Big 8 and Big 12 history, the Sooners and Pokes don't have a future matchup scheduled, and according to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, it will be a while.

"It's not going to happen until well into the '30s," Castiglione told 247Sports' Brandon Marcello on Wednesday at the Sports Business Journal's Intercollegiate Athletics forum in Las Vegas. "It's been a while, but we had conversations about future schedules, and they didn't have the dates available, so we're moving on to schedule some other non-conference opponents."

While Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both appear to have an opening during the 2031 season, there seems to be some trepidation or pause about setting up a regular season matchup.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was asked about the future of the Bedlam series at 2023 Big 12 Media Days, and his response then coincides with what Castiglione shared on Wednesday.

"With all the talk from administration and that Oklahoma State has to do this and that [to save Bedlam], all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC," Gundy said at the time... "So it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase. I don't think it is going to [continue] based on the schedule. And everyone has to realize that it didn't have to happen if they didn't change leagues...

"Oklahoma State is not going change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC. They need to change what they do, because they are the ones that made their minds up to go to the SEC."

Oklahoma owns the all-time series with a 91-20-7 record, but the rivalry had become more competitive in recent years, with the Sooners winning just three of the final five meetings.