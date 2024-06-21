ARDMORE — The Sooners officially have the program's first general manager.

The OU board of regents officially approved Curtis Lofton as the program's general manager on Friday, increasing his 2024 salary from $101,500 to $300,000. Lofton, a former OU player, joined coach Brent Venables' staff as a director of SOUL Mission in 2022.

Lofton has spent the last two seasons in that role, but will now transition to general manager as the program prepares for its move to the Southeastern Conference on July 1. Lofton will have various responsibilities in this role, particularly taking on more leadership when it comes to the program's name, image and likeness efforts.

"For a position like Curtis is now moving into, recognizing the dynamic world we've experienced but we know will continue to evolve going forward in the area of talent identification, assessment, recruitment (and retention)," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. "...Putting Curtis in the position of general manager to work side by side with Woody Glass and his administrative role, one being very focused on all of the aspects of the talent and the roster build and how things are changing dynamically, and then (putting the right structure alongside Venables), along with his assistant coaching staff to be in the best position to take on the world going forward.

"We just needed to create a much more targeted and focused approach to our whole roster and the way it's built and retained."

Lofton played three seasons under Venables, then OU's defensive coordinator, from 2005-2007, earning Big 12 Player of the Year in 2007. The Kingfisher native was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 37 pick in the 2008 draft.

"Curtis was never a bashful player when he was here," Castiglione said. He's very affable, outgoing. He understood his role, and he embraced leadership in the role he was in when he was a player. If you watched his career in the NFL, he was a leader on the teams that he played (on). Between his teammates and ownership, they also looked at Curtis' other skills than just the talent on the field itself.

"He decided to come back to his home state of Oklahoma and be here because this is where he wanted to raise his family. Coach Venables, when he came back, identified Curtis as someone he wanted to bring on staff in the area of overseeing SOUL Mission. We've gotten to be around Curtis and he brings a lot of perspective and I think his experiences have really helped position him to take on this new role."