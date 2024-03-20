Jonathan Hatton relishing life as the Sooners’ only 2026 commit
Four-star running back Jonathan Hatton took everyone by surprise when he committed to the Sooners last October. He was fresh off a game-day visit that had gone well, but even so, he was a sophomore in high school. Moreover, the pledge came out of nowhere, with no previous tease of a forthcoming announcement.
Naturally, many have speculated that Hatton’s commitment might not hold all the way until signing day, especially given Sooner Nation’s painful embedded memories of the Jase McClellan saga.
But even though it’s nearly two years until signing day for his class, Hatton maintains that he’s not paying attention to any school but Oklahoma. In fact, he’s been active behind the scenes as a peer recruiter, and takes great pride in being the first 2026 commit for the Sooners.
“I’m glad to wear that,” he proclaimed. “Because I feel like I’m a coach now. I’m having to recruit all the other kids in my class, having to build relationships and all that. Been trying to get Nelson Peterson. And I forgot — I think his name is Zaden [Krempin]. He’s a 2026 O-lineman. He said he had a pretty good time at the OU visit.
“And then Dereon Coleman from Florida; trying to bring him in too. He said he’s trying to see what they can bring over here. I’m trying to encourage him to come over here.”
And ever since he locked in his pledge to the Sooners, Hatton hasn’t felt any less prioritized by DeMarco Murray and the rest of the Oklahoma staff. Relationally, it’s as if they’re still pursuing an uncommitted Hatton.
“Uh, it hasn’t really been a change,” he laughed. “They’ve actually been trying to increase since we’re moving to the SEC. I’m confident about it. I’m really excited to be a part of that, trying to win a national championship. It’s a brotherhood over there. We’re not just a team. We’re a team to win a national championship, but we’re also a school to help you off the field — find your future, find your career.”
The holistic student-athlete development at Oklahoma spoke volumes to Hatton — as did the opportunity to play for Murray, who was the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. That’s largely the reason that Hatton has no desire to look into other options; he’s confident that no one can develop him better than Murray.
“It’s great, especially with the career that he had,” said Hatton. “It’s amazing to be coached by a big-time running back coach like that.”
And as he works toward the goal of making a day-one impact at Oklahoma, Hatton says he’s already embracing Murray’s tutelage long before he’ll ever step on campus as an enrollee.
“Just get better,” he said. “Just improve on the things that Coach Murray wants me to improve on, and play like I’m already there so that I can be ahead when I get there.”
The Cibolo (Texas) Steele star is currently ranked No. 77 overall in the 2026 class, and No. 4 nationally among running backs. He’ll be back to Oklahoma several times this calendar year, and says that until he arrives at OU for good, his goal is essentially to take mental reps every time he heads back up to campus.
“Trying to imagine myself there, like I’m already there,” he said. “See if I’m happy to be there, which I am. I’m very happy to be there. But yeah, I’m just excited to be a part of it. Ready to grind. I’m happy to be committed.
“It’s just the home vibe. It’s great. And the fans and media is crazy. Every time I post something about OU, everybody’s on there like that. It’s crazy.”
