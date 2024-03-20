Four-star running back Jonathan Hatton took everyone by surprise when he committed to the Sooners last October. He was fresh off a game-day visit that had gone well, but even so, he was a sophomore in high school. Moreover, the pledge came out of nowhere, with no previous tease of a forthcoming announcement.

Naturally, many have speculated that Hatton’s commitment might not hold all the way until signing day, especially given Sooner Nation’s painful embedded memories of the Jase McClellan saga.

But even though it’s nearly two years until signing day for his class, Hatton maintains that he’s not paying attention to any school but Oklahoma. In fact, he’s been active behind the scenes as a peer recruiter, and takes great pride in being the first 2026 commit for the Sooners.

“I’m glad to wear that,” he proclaimed. “Because I feel like I’m a coach now. I’m having to recruit all the other kids in my class, having to build relationships and all that. Been trying to get Nelson Peterson. And I forgot — I think his name is Zaden [Krempin]. He’s a 2026 O-lineman. He said he had a pretty good time at the OU visit.

“And then Dereon Coleman from Florida; trying to bring him in too. He said he’s trying to see what they can bring over here. I’m trying to encourage him to come over here.”

And ever since he locked in his pledge to the Sooners, Hatton hasn’t felt any less prioritized by DeMarco Murray and the rest of the Oklahoma staff. Relationally, it’s as if they’re still pursuing an uncommitted Hatton.