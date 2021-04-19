In the span of two days, the Sooners have gone from adding zero transfers to three. This time around, it’s former Duke point guard Jordan Goldwire announcing his commitment to Moser and the Sooners on Monday afternoon.

First-year Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser is checking off those boxes one-by-one. Or maybe three-by-two is more accurate.

Goldwire has played massive minutes for the Blue Devils over the years and gives OU some much-needed experience at the point guard position.

He fits absolutely what Moser is looking for when it comes to toughness and his ability to play defense. Goldwire averaged 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game compared to just 1.4 turnovers in playing 28.5 minutes per game.

What he lacks in scoring (5.8 points per game), Goldwire more than makes up for with his ability to play defense at such a high level and someone who can mentor the younger guards. Pairing Goldwire with Elijah Harkless on the defensive end is definitely going to get a lot of OU fans rightfully excited.

OU’s 2021 recruiting class is nothing but guards and some strong point guard potential in Kingfisher (Okla.) High’s Bijan Cortes and Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest’s Alston Mason, but it would have been a lot to ask for those guys to jump right in and lead the team. Now they can ease into the process with someone like Goldwire who absolutely understands the college game.

Goldwire will be a super senior for OU during the 2021-22 season.

Goldwire joins Eastern Washington brothers, Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves, in announcing their intentions to play at OU. The brothers made their decisions Sunday evening.

OU now has 11 of its 13 scholarships accounted for and is the running for some major transfers, both at guard and at forward, to close things out.