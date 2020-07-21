Jordan Hudson commits to OU
Everybody knew July would be a huge recruiting month for Oklahoma. However, almost all the attention has been focused on the 2021 class.
That group has added three commitments so far. Guess it’s time for 2022 to get involved, too, as Garland (Texas) High wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced his commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.
1000% Commited— Jordan Hudson🐺 (@d1Jordan3) July 21, 2020
This one for you granny🖤#BoomerSooner
Please respect my decision ‼️ @CoachSimmonsOU @OU_CoachGundy @LincolnRiley @owl_football @TeamGrind @SkysTheLimitWR @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/kpJej2ar6X
Hudson seems to be an easy pick for Rivals 250 status once Rivals evaluates the 2022 class and is coming off a great sophomore season. He had 80 receptions for 1,285 yards and 19 touchdowns.
OU first came on his radar in a big way as Hudson was offered in person at OU’s junior day back in February. And although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has halted any return trips to Norman, it has been clear how big of a priority he has been for the Sooners.
Hudson becomes just the second commitment for the class and the first on offense. He joins fellow Texan in Lubbock Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie. McKinzie has already earned four-star status with Rivals and doesn’t feel like it’ll take Hudson much longer to do the same.
LSU, Alabama and Oregon were just some of the big schools to offer Hudson during the last couple of months as he had suitors from coast-to-coast.
There are still a number of big decisions coming down in July and August for OU’s 2021 class, but the Sooners are off to a strong receiver start once again for 2022 with Hudson joining the group.