Everybody knew July would be a huge recruiting month for Oklahoma. However, almost all the attention has been focused on the 2021 class. That group has added three commitments so far. Guess it’s time for 2022 to get involved, too, as Garland (Texas) High wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced his commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.

Hudson seems to be an easy pick for Rivals 250 status once Rivals evaluates the 2022 class and is coming off a great sophomore season. He had 80 receptions for 1,285 yards and 19 touchdowns. OU first came on his radar in a big way as Hudson was offered in person at OU’s junior day back in February. And although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has halted any return trips to Norman, it has been clear how big of a priority he has been for the Sooners.