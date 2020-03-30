Third time is the charm. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has tweeted emoji eyes three times in the month of March, and now, finally in the eyes of some OU fans, one of them is known. Choctaw (Okla.) High safety Jordan Mukes becomes the fourth member of OU’s 2021 class, announcing his pledge to the Sooners on Monday. Mukes, a three-star prospect, is OU’s second in-state commit, and the Sooners will definitely be searching for more. Unlike some other names, Mukes wasn’t a name high on anybody’s radar when the calendar year changed. It took the month of January for him to bust out and be a name worth keeping tabs on.

It didn’t happen overnight with the Sooners, though. Mukes attended OU’s junior day in January, but there was no offer. The plan, Mukes said, was going to be for OU to watch him during the spring before making a decision. But moves like these, well, it helped OU see exactly what it needed to see.

Fresh off of football practice the coaches said if @JordanMukes2 can hit this windmill then we’ll skip the sprints to end practice. Well they got out of running today. These guys have been locked in this offseason! Great way to end a great practice! pic.twitter.com/CIeLaDZFP0 — Choctaw High School Boys Basketball (@ChoctawBoysBB) October 14, 2019