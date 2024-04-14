The aftermath of the injury led to Everett needing surgery to repair damage to his knee. While there's hope that he'll be available before the 2024 season begins, there's no definitive timetable for Oklahoma's most experienced returning offensive lineman getting back on the field. Considering the state of the offensive line room before his unexpected exit, Everett being scratched from the lineup puts the Sooners in a very tough spot at center.

However, one of the things that has continued to stand out about that week of practice was the unfortunate injury that Troy Everett , the presumed starter at center, suffered during a one-on-one rep versus Da'Jon Terry .

The first week of open practices provided a surplus of insight on Team 130 as Brent Venables and the Sooners prepare for their jump to the SEC.

Bates, who entered spring ball listed at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, was the No. 4 center in the nation in the Class of 2023 and is now being thrust into the fire of potentially starting in the middle for Bill Bedenbaugh's group next fall.

Following up names like Andrew Raym and Creed Humphery is a tall task, but the Durango (Colo.) native isn't about to back down from the moment.

"I accept the challenge," Bates said on Friday. "There's not one challenge I'm going to be afraid of or anything. It's gone smoothly for me, and I've got a bunch of people in my corner to help me out. Coach B’s going to coach me hard and get me ready, prepare me to play at the level I need to. Troy Everett, he’s been nothing but a big brother to me. I love that. I love him. Everything he’s done to help me prepare to be the best at this position, and at Oklahoma, I’m getting better. I got a lot of room to grow, a lot of experience to gain, but I accept the challenge, and I’m getting ready."

One of the toughest parts of playing center is everything that happens before the ball is ever snapped. In most cases, it's the center's responsibility to determine what the defense is showing and what blocking adjustments might need to be made for the upcoming play. Recognizing defensive fronts, potential blitzes and where they might come from, and communicating all of that effectively before snapping the football is a huge responsibility.

With just one game under his belt last season, Bates hasn't had much of a chance to get into those types of situations. So naturally, that's been his biggest focus thus far.

“A lot of it is situational [football]. You know, obviously not playing—I played one game last year, so the biggest thing about college football you learn is situations, man," Bates said. "Getting into third down, third-and-long—what is the defense going to do? What are the things we can pick up on in tape and stuff like that to prepare us? For me, as a center, to get us as an offense into the best play, best protection, stuff like that. That’s the thing I need to most grow on. I’m getting good at it. Now, it’s just consistency. How consistent can I be with it? It continues to get better. I’m coached hard, and I’m incredibly grateful to be here and have the opportunity.”

The ceiling for Bates is incredibly high, as his recruiting rankings would suggest, but playing center at a high level is typically something that comes with time. Having experience, and the confidence that comes with that, is vital to having success at the most cerebral position along the offensive line.

“I mean, [experience is] a big part. A lot of it’s confidence. If you’re a center and you go out there with no confidence, you have no chance," Bates points out. "Coach B was just talking about it after practice: If you show up and you don’t have any confidence, you’ve already lost. You got to go out there with the same amount of confidence; it doesn’t matter who it is—Aaron Donald or a freshman, you got to have the same amount of confidence and be ready.”

While there's likely not be a future NFL Hall of Fame nose guard on the schedule in 2024, Oklahoma will face several teams who are strong along the defensive front. Teams like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, and Alabama will all have playmakers along the interior, so big challenges await Bates, or whoever wins the job in the middle.

The good news is, after taking a redshirt year, Bates has become very familiar with the Sooners' playbook. Now, with his second spring about to wrap, Bates' familiarity with the system is one of the things he's feeling good about right now.

“It’s been great. That’s been a good part, going from last year to now. The playbook and knowing what to do—I’m pretty locked in there. Now, it’s just adjusting and being consistent situationally. That’s my main focus, really."

That familiarity, and a full year under Coach Bedenbaugh has Bates feeling much more confident heading into the final week of spring ball.

“It’s night and day," Bates says of his confidence now versus last year.

"You get more snaps, more plays, more time in the film room—a full year under your belt. You’re a totally different player a year from then to now.”