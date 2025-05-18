Softball: Sooners overwhelm California, advance to super regionals

NORMAN — All weekend, Oklahoma continued to find ways to put runners on base. And all weekend long, the Sooners figured out ways to bring them home.

In Sunday's regional final against California, the Sooners did it with power hitting.

It started with a solo home run from Gabbie Garcia.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the true freshman stepped to the plate and delivered a leadoff home run to centerfield. The home run was Garcia's third in four games, and her second home run in consecutive at-bats.

Following Garcia's home run, the Sooners again generated offense. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas followed with a single, then Cydney Sanders forced a walk to put two base runners on.

'The Sooners — like they did throughout the Norman Regional — capitalized on that momentum. Ailana Agbayani blasted a three-run home run to right field to push OU's lead to four runs in the second inning. Agbayani's blast capped off a stretch that saw the Sooners have productive trips on four consecutive at-bats that resulted in four runs.

That proved to be too much to overcome for the Golden Bears. Patty Gasso's squad blasted four home runs that accounted for seven runs, as the Sooners coasted to a 12-1 win in five innings over the Golden Bears.

With the win, the Sooners advance through the Norman Regional and will host a super regional next weekend at Love's Field.

The Sooners had an explosive second inning, then outdid themselves in the fourth.

Agbayani and Isabela Emerling found their way on base to open the frame, then Abigale Dayton scored a run on an RBI single that left two base runners on. Kasidi Pickering — picking up where she left off on Saturday — brought everybody home with a three-run home run to push the lead to eight runs.

Ella Parker immediately followed with a solo home run, pushing the game into run-rule territory. The Sooners then unloaded their bench and added three more hits on RBI singles from Hannah Coor and Riley Zache, as well as a sacrifice fly from Corri Hicks with the bases loaded.

In the circle, the Sooners again went back to Sam Landry for her third consecutive start of the weekend. Her only trouble came in the second inning, when she had a throwing error to first base that allowed a runner to score.

Otherwise, Landry shut off Cal's offense. She allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out three batters in three innings. Isabella Smith and Paytn Monticelli each pitched an inning in relief of Landry, retiring six of the seven batters they faced to end the game.

The Sooners logged 14 hits as a team as they continued to flex offensively throughout the weekend. Pickering, Parker, Garcia, McEnroe-Marinas and Agbayani each finished with two hits.

The Sooners improve to 48-7 on the season and won all three games in the Norman Regional by run rule. They'll await the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional in next weekend's super regional.

