Jovantae Barnes continues late-season rhythm, explodes against Maine

NORMAN — Oklahoma appeared on the brink of a disaster on disaster on Saturday.

The Sooners' offense started the game with a five-play, 12-yard drive that included just one first down before they were forced to punt. Maine promptly took possession and drove straight down against Oklahoma's defense with an eight-play, 69-yard touchdown.

In a game against an FCS opponent that the Sooners were favored to win by 35, they trailed 7-0 at the 7:59 mark of the first quarter. Out of nowhere, the Sooners needed a spark.

That's where Jovantae Barnes stepped up.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Barnes took the first-down carry for 74 yards to the one-yard line. Two plays later, he punched into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

"I still think (that big run) was a touchdown," Barnes joked after the game. "They might say different. But it felt good to break one and just celebrate with my guys."

That play — and Barnes' performance — proved pivotal in helping the Sooners establish control en route to a 59-14 win over the Black Bears.

That run was just the beginning for Barnes, as he operated as the offensive fulcrum the entire day. By halftime, he turned 11 carries into 158 yards — the most by an OU running back in a half since 2014 — and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per carry.

In addition to the 74-yard run, Barnes had rushes of 29 and 15 yards, respectfully, and also caught a pass for 19 yards as he injected a big-play factor that's been missing for the Sooners all year. He kept that up in the third quarter, scoring on a 19-yard touchdown where he made defenders miss as he reached the edge and found the end zone.

Even without playing the fourth quarter, Barnes had himself an outing: 18 carries, 203 yards (11.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Not only was it a career-best performance, he also became the first OU player to run for more over 100 yards this season. It was something to celebrate for Barnes, who struggled all of last season with injuries.

"Really proud of him and (how he) continued to come back and work hard and just being on a mission, if you will," OU coach Brent Venables said. "And it's a great example for the other players. Everybody learns from that. And all that matters is what you do moving forward. And things are gonna happen, and you're gonna have to overcome some things, and certainly he did that and (was) frustrated with being injured and not being able to get into a rhythm a year ago. But last year doesn't have to have anything to do with this year.

"And so he just put his head down and created opportunity for himself, made the most of the opportunity when he's gotten in and he's just really excelled and has really taken off."

But Barnes' performance against Maine wasn't just a flash in the pan. As the Sooners' offense has struggled all season, Barnes has given OU something resembling consistency. In the two games leading up to Maine, Barnes recorded over 200 total yards and rushed for over 4.0 yards per carry.

Those performances have helped OU find something in the running game, which ranked 110th nationally coming into the game. Adjusting for sacks, the Sooners rushed for 207 yards last week against on over four yards a carry last week against a stout Ole Miss defense. They finished with 381 rushing yards on 7.3 yards per carry against the Black Bears.

Things appear to be pointing in the right direction for the Sooners' running game, and Barnes is a key reason why.

"I said it last week, I thought he ran super physical last week," OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said. "Obviously had a bunch of yards in the receiving game last week, too. And today for him and for his confidence, I think this was tremendous for him."

The Sooners have needed Barnes as things have sputtered. The Sooners have scored just 61 offensive points in their five conference games, and they were without three starting offensive lineman — Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor and Michael Tarquin — against Maine. The wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries.

But in the middle of it has been Barnes, who has been fighting to keep the offense afloat. On the season, he has 577 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry and has played the seventh-most snaps on the offense.

"It all starts at practice," Barnes said. " think that's my biggest thing and I've been trying to do better at that and also go watch extra tape and make sure I see things that maybe other people won't see. I think I've been doing a good job with that. Just meeting with (OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, meeting with (offensive analyst) Nick Basquine, just making sure I do extra things for myself because I know it's gonna help and I know the type of player I am."

Considering the Sooners had lost three straight games by double digits, they simply needed a win and to show something they can build on heading into a grueling three-game stretch to end the year. It appeared the running game had found some momentum last week, and it continued growing against Maine.

Barnes had been heating up and then exploded against the Black Bears. If the Sooners hope to end their season on a positive note, it's going to have to start with the guy who's been their most consistent player this season.

"I think we all as a group have just been building more confidence," Barnes said. "I let those guys know I'm gonna give you my all and I want this to be the best group at the end of the day. I want this to be the group that goes out there and executes every time we get the ball or even when we don't have the ball. I think we've been doing a good job of that, just going out there doing our job. We just have to bring it all together as a team and as an offense to execute."

