Jovantae Barnes shines as Sooners snap losing streak

It has been a rough season for Oklahoma fans, as heading into today, the Sooners had not recorded a win since their game against Auburn on September 28th. One unit that has struggled the most for this team is the offensive line. Injuries have plagued that unit, and today was no exception, as the Sooners trotted out their eighth different offensive line in nine games, with all three of their main tackles—Jacob Sexton, Michael Tarquin, and Jake Taylor—out. Yes, it was just Maine, but this game provided an opportunity for the Sooners to get back in the win column and create some momentum heading into a difficult final three games. In the first half of Oklahoma’s game against Ole Miss, which they ultimately lost 26-14, positive signs included the play of Jovantae Barnes, who had 124 total yards. This week, against Maine, Barnes broke loose. Maine opened the game with a touchdown, taking an early lead. However, Oklahoma quickly answered back with a 74-yard rush from Barnes. Shortly after, he punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 by the end of the first quarter. His 74-yard rush was the longest run by an OU player since Caleb Williams’ 74-yard run in 2021.

In the beginning of the second quarter, Taylor Tatum found the end zone with a 1-yard rush, giving OU a 14-7 lead. That was the first of four Oklahoma touchdowns in the second quarter. Shortly after Tatum’s touchdown, Jackson Arnold also found the end zone with a 1-yard rush. Then, with the Sooners leading 21-7, the most impressive touchdown of the day occurred. Arnold scrambled and found JJ Hester for a 90-yard touchdown reception, marking the most yards recorded by an OU receiver in a single game this season. It also gave Hester his first touchdown since 2021, when he was at Missouri. Additionally, it was the first 90-yard reception for the Sooners since 1995.

Later in the second quarter, Jovantae Barnes continued to impress, finding the end zone for the second time with an 8-yard rush. This gave Oklahoma a 35-7 lead heading into halftime, and for Barnes, he had already surpassed 100 yards, making him the first running back to record over 100 yards for Oklahoma this season. In the second half, Oklahoma’s defense quickly created a turnover thanks to a Robert Spears-Jennings forced fumble. Barnes’ breakout game continued with a 19-yard touchdown rush, extending Oklahoma’s lead to 42-7. That was Barnes’ third touchdown of the day. Later in the third quarter, Kaden Helms, who has battled injuries recently, found the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown. It was Helms’ second reception of his career, making it a memorable moment for him. In the fourth quarter, Maine connected on a 47-yard pass and then scored on the next play, narrowing the gap to 52-14. Then, true freshman Xavier Robinson showed some flashes of his potential, rushing six times for 29 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown run that extended Oklahoma’s lead to 59-14. Robinson’s touchdown was the sixth rushing touchdown of the day for the Sooners.

Stats

— Jovantae Barnes: 18 rushes, 203 yards, and three touchdowns on the ground; one reception for 19 yards. This marks the most rushing yards in a game by any Oklahoma rusher this season and is the first 200-yard game for an OU rusher since Eric Gray against West Virginia in 2022. — Jackson Arnold: 15-of-21 for 224 yards and two touchdowns; nine rushes for 45 yards and one touchdown. — JJ Hester: Four catches for 112 yards and one touchdown, marking the most yards in a game this season by any OU receiver. — Taylor Tatum: 10 rushes for 48 yards and one touchdown. — Danny Stutsman: Six tackles and one sack. — David Stone: One sack. — Robert Spears-Jennings: Two tackles and one forced fumble.