Just How Good is Leblanc?

Oklahoma has now landed one of the most debated prospects in the country, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive lineman Derrick Leblanc . Some have the unique pass rusher rated as a top 75 player in the country while Rivals currently has him as the No. 58 player in Florida and No. 27 strongside defensive end in the country. With such a discrepancy it may be more interesting than ever to do our commitment breakdown and get a feel for just how special a player the Sooners have reeled in.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: There's a ton of interesting stuff on Leblanc's tape but starting out early on in the reel is how good he is with his hands. And differently from so many young lineman it's not just a matter of a guy finding one way to win and then rinse/repeat. Leblanc shows some ability with a swim move, some push/pull, and simply just being quicker with his hands than the blockers he is facing.

As he gets bigger and stronger those advantage should become even more pronounced and, as such, more productive for him.

Beyond that, it's no surprise to see a player who put up 15 sacks as a sophomore in Florida to show an impressive first step and some natural burst in pass rush situations.

But what really does standout from his peers is how fluid Leblanc is in the lower body, he's explosive out of his stance thanks to his good feet and considerable explosion however his ability to counter moves and turn the corner is thanks to very impressive flexion in his ankles and his ability to bend naturally at the knee.

He attacks up field but, thanks to this blend of traits, can quickly redirect and chase down one ball carrier after another.

Leblanc can, at times, play a bit too high but he shows the tools to be a quality strongside end and potentially an elite three-technique depending on how he continues to fill out his impressively long frame.

Player Comparison: Not surprisingly, as a player with something of a unique skillset, it's hard to find a comparison that I'm enamored with but one that does come to my mind due to his style and versatility is former Sooner C.J. Ah You.