Kalib Hicks commits to OU

As schools across the country are getting commitments left and right, Oklahoma is starting to join in on the fun now as well. The Sooners added their third commitment in the last two weeks with Denton (Texas) Ryan running back Kalib Hicks announcing his pledge Wednesday evening. Hicks was one of several recruits to have an official visit to OU earlier this month and recently released a top five of OU, Alabama, TCU, Arkansas and Miami.

“It went great, as I expected," Hicks told SoonerScoop.com about the official visit. "What caught my eye is interacting with the players and coaching staff and what they do that is more than just football; internships, traveling the world to change lives and just talking to Coach (Brent) V(enables) and Coach (DeMarco) Murray.” Hicks became an OU target during the last couple of months, earning the offer in May and is another big-time recruiting victory for Murray, who continues to show what he can do on the trail in the last two cycles.