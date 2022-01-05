Kanak Explains it All

Oklahoma's class of 2022 has had one key piece that many knew was coming for quite some time in Hays, Kan. linebacker Jaren Kanak. The long and athletic star for the Indians was a long-time Clemson commitment that failed to sign with the Tigers in December. When that happened many wondered if it meant him following his former recruiter, Brent Venables, to Norman was inevitable. When a few weeks later he showed up in Oklahoma's student directory, the answered seemed clear. On Wednesday evening he answered all questions by tweeting out that he had

For Kanak, he has felt everyone watching his every step and admits that having it off his plate after a month of questions is a nice change of pace. "Right, I'm definitely relieved to have it all out there and make it all official. I tried not to pay too much attention to it or get distracted by it but definitely glad to have it out there and official," Kanak admitted. "Obviously Venables was the biggest pulling factor toward Clemson and he was a very big deal in my commitment decision. So when we saw and started hearing that he might go to Oklahoma. "So we sat down and talked about the possibilities and my initial thought was, I didn't think I was going to decommit from Clemson. "We kind of just sat down and considered pretty much every possibility. Once he left Clemson it put it into perspective that he was one of the biggest pulling factor for that commitment to Clemson. Now that he wasn't there it was questionable to me, it didn't feel 100-percent right. "I still have love for the Clemson family and that staff. Once he left he was pretty much my only recruiter there and I talked to him the most and built an incredible relationship with him. When he switched to Oklahoma it kind of threw us for a loop." And the former Sooner assistant, and long-time Clemson defensive coordinator's response to Kanak's interest in Oklahoma might throw much of college football for a loop. Following the early signing period Venables was adamant he would not pursue Clemson pledges. Kanak went out of his way to further explain the reality of the situation. "I also want to get it on the record that Venables did not try to recruit me to Oklahoma. That's something he mentioned he wasn't going to do - poach any of the Clemson commitments," Kansas' No. 1 player said. "After we talked a lot about it as a family, I was the one that reached out to (Venables). He encouraged me to stick with my Clemson commitment but he said if I was able to talk to the Clemson staff and get coach (Dabo) Swinney's blessing he wouldn't try and recruit me unless he knew coach Swinney was ok with it. He tried to encourage me and push me toward Clemson but it just didn't feel right and the more I thought about it and prayed about it and prayed for clarity - the Oklahoma thing just started feeling right."

It was almost like I was prying at him to give me an opportunity. Once coach Swinney said it was alright he was more than happy to take me and I pretty much initiated everything at that point on. — Jaren Kanak

From there Kanak engaged the Tigers and explained the situation to his would-be head coach. And to the two-time national champion head man's credit he found sympathy for the situation. "I spoke with coach Swinney and the entire Clemson staff. I had extensive conversations with them. It came down to, Swinney understand and was alright and gave coach Venables the blessing and told him he was ok with recruiting me at that point," he said. "Coach Venables was still a little shaky about it because he is a man of integrity. "It was almost like I was prying at him to give me an opportunity. Once coach Swinney said it was alright he was more than happy to take me and I pretty much initiated everything at that point on." From there it was just playing the waiting game and understanding how to navigate the release of information in regard to his public switch from Clemson to Oklahoma. "Once the dust kind of settled, just out of respect for Clemson we let the Clemson guys sign and let the class stay in tact. And from there we worked into making it a little more public. We weren't trying to blast it on social media but once my name got found in the student directory there was nothing we could do. I'd already been well decommitted from Clemson at that point. We didn't want to make it look like coach Venables was chasing Clemson commitments and I went out of my way to make it happen. Once we got his blessing and encouragement it was about me doing what was best for me." And a big part of initiating the relationship with the Sooners was furthering his connection with Oklahoma's incoming staff beyond just Venables. "I started reaching out and talking to the OU guys and coach (Ted) Roof and all of that stuff," he said. "So when I Camped at Clemson and worked out for them (Roof) was leading me through drills and I got to know him a little bit there. Once I was decommitted from Clemson we talked and he was saying he was excited and we just kind of chopped it up for a bit." Another side of it has been building a bond with the current Oklahoma commitments, notably fellow Sooner linebacker pledge Kobie McKinzie. "Yeah, 100-percent. I clicked with those guys almost instantly. It is super-exciting to get to know them that quick and already have a bond. I've talked with Kobie a ton and am starting to like him, believe it of not," Kanak laughed.