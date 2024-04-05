AUSTIN, Texas — It'd be pretty difficult to find anyone pitching better than Kelly Maxwell.

Texas found that out on Friday.

The veteran pitcher didn't allow a single hit through the first four and a half innings. By the time she allowed her first one — a single in the bottom of the fifth — she had already registered nine strikeouts.

At that point the Sooners' offense had done enough to create separation. They led by five runs, as Maxwell's pitching fueled the offense. Maxwell went all seven innings and finished the game surrendering just three hits while throwing 10 strikeouts, which tied her season high.

That was more than enough to help the Sooners secure a 5-2 win over the Longhorns to open the three-game series.

Over her last two games, Maxwell has thrown 19 strikeouts while surrendering just four hits and three runs in 14 innings.

"She looked in control," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "She looked like a boss. We talk a lot about that. Body language. I think that created some momentum for our team. Our team wanted to play really good defense behind her as well. Her performance really gave us confidence and gave us a real want-to (to) get those hits for her performance.”

The only time Maxwell felt pressure was in the seventh inning.

Entering the final frame, Maxwell had surrendered just one hit and zero runs. But the Longhorns opened with back-to-back runs that scored one run, and a sacrifice fly drove another run in.

All of a sudden, the Longhorns trailed just 5-2 and a rare walk by Maxwell put two base runners on as the crowd roared at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

However, with a little help from Tiare Jennings, Maxwell forced a ground out to snag the final out.

"I think it was good for our team to feel that (pressure) in the seventh, for Kelly to feel that, for us to feel that," OU centerfielder Jayda Coleman said. "As an offense, we need to know there’s not a big enough lead. We need to keep pushing before we get to the sixth and seventh inning."

But despite the late rally, it was yet another standout outing for the Sooners' ace. In 33.2 innings pitched in conference play, Maxwell has surrendered just 16 hits and seven earned runs while throwing 41 strikeouts.

"I think I'm still just working through what I’ve worked so hard with (OU assistant coach Jennifer Rocha)," Maxwell said. "Finding my routine and staying with it. Really just being in control on my tempo and my behalf. So really just feeding balls to the defense and letting them be behind me."