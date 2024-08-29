PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Kendel Dolby's 'dog mentality' fueled his rise as OU's starting cheetah

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Kendel Dolby's never had a problem standing out. He was a former Rivals three-star recruit coming out of high school, and he was the consensus No. 1 junior college recruit in 2023.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Dolby's height and weight have never been the primary reasons for his success. Whether it was high school or his days at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, it's been something else that's fueled the Ohio native.

"I feel like since I was a little kid, I’ve never been the biggest guy, the strongest guy, the fastest guy," Dolby said on Monday. "But I feel like it’s just a mindset. My dad always told me, 'You’ve got to have that dog mentality.' Not being the biggest, I feel like I’ve got that chip on my shoulder.

"So I go out there like I’m 6-2, 6-4, whatever it is. That’s my mindset."

It's that mentality, in part, that has Dolby atop the depth chart at one of the most important, and most difficult, positions to play in Oklahoma's defense. The Sooners released their official depth chart on Sunday for their season opener against Temple (6 p.m. Friday, ESPN), with Dolby listed as the solidified starter at the cheetah position.

Dolby's move to cheetah — a hybrid position featuring linebacker and defensive back responsibilities — wasn't the initial plan. Dolby primarily played cornerback through his high school and JUCO days, and he was recruited to play that position at Oklahoma. He didn't see any reps at cheetah during the spring or fall last season, and he started out the year at cornerback.

But as the year went on, the coaching staff gradually moved him to cheetah. He eventually started three games at the position, splitting time there with Dasan McCullough.

It was initially a tough transition for Dolby, but he found his footing.

"To be honest, it was kind of hard for me a little bit just because at cheetah you’ve got to do a lot," Dolby said. "You’re in the box, you’ve got to cover a man, zone. It was hard. But I feel like (OU coach Brent Venables) did a great job helping me adjust to that position and build on that position, so I feel like I had a pretty good year."

The numbers back that up. He finished with 49 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions while appearing in all 13 games. He logged 475 snaps, the seventh most on the entire defense. Dolby moved all over the field — he logged 330 snaps lined up in the slot, 91 in the box, 27 at corner, 21 snaps on the defensive line and six as a free safety.

His versatility proved to be a valuable asset for the Sooners. With McCullough moving full time to linebacker during the spring, the path was there for Dolby to fully move to cheetah.

But it's more than just his versatility that's helped him thrive.

“I love where he’s at," Venables said. "Kendel had a small sample size last year, starting I think four or five games. Plays really big. Incredibly disruptive. Got tremendous man-to-man skills. Really good zone space player. Plays big when he blitzes. He’s (plays like a) 6’2, 220-pound vision of himself. That’s what he seems himself as. Got a tremendous fight to him. Likes to play. One of the hardest-working guys in our locker room. There might be a few others that equal him, but he’s one of the most competitive football players I’ve been around.

“I’ve seen the most growth probably in becoming a more detailed player, being more specific and intentional situationally. Eyes, alignment, just being better, more accountable, more aware (of) his role, how he fits into the rest of the defense, so there’s been a maturation defensively and technically that I have great appreciation for. He has a chance to have a tremendous year and play the game a long time. Gotta keep his head down, gotta keep improving, but I really like where Kendel Dolby is. He’s had a great last several months.”

Now there's no doubt about Dolby's role heading into his fourth season and second with the Sooners. While Sammy Omosigho and Reggie Powers will see some reps, Dolby is going to be a crucial part of OU's defense. He's going to be asked to do a lot against SEC opponents.

But he's confident his "dog mentality" has him ready for the challenge.

"Coming here, it was a whole different ballgame being in a Brent Venables defense," Dolby said. "But I feel like my mindset in JUCO was to be a dog. And I feel like now that I'm here, it's like, OK, I'm putting more technique to it. I got more understanding. But at the same time, (I still have) that dog mentality that I did in JUCO.”

