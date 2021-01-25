Another Monday, another monster transfer portal addition for Oklahoma from Tennessee. This time around it’s the defensive side of the ball as former Rivals 100 prospect, safety Keshawn “Key” Lawrence, has announced he is transferring to the Sooners.

Yall hate me now , but im fasho yall gone love me later 🤫 #oudna 🤘🏾👇🏾 #BoomerSooner ⭕️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/k3J652O4mi — KE(Y)SHAWN LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) January 25, 2021

Lawrence officially entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, and everybody knew OU was going to be a school to watch here. OU fought hard to start recruiting the state in recent years, and it has paid off in cornerback Woodi Washington (2019) and defensive end Reggie Grimes (2020). By opening those doors, the Sooners have been able to become a legitimate player for former Vols. And though it was literally less than 72 hours since he entered the portal before Lawrence picked the Sooners, it’s not like he wasn’t familiar with the school.

Had a GREAT time in Oklahoma this past weekend ❕ loved it in Norman #BoomerSooner 🅾️u 💣 pic.twitter.com/MDr4VWePbE — KE(Y)SHAWN LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) October 20, 2019

Lawrence made an official visit in fall 2019, when it was the first year for cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch. Since that time, all Manning and Grinch have done is shown just how good the Sooners defense is and can be moving forward. Last Monday, it was the offensive side as former Tennessee offensive tackle Wanya Morris chose the Sooners as his next destination. OU, coincidentally enough, might not be done with former Vols. But even if the Sooners don’t score another one, these were massive victories. The feeling entering “portal season” was OU needed to hit at offensive tackle and safety, with running back and quarterback as a couple of other spots of interest. We’re seeing it like crazy in the last week. Morris started it. Then former Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens picked OU last Tuesday and is enrolled and in class. Over the weekend, former Arizona offensive guard Robert Congel arrived at OU. He is a grad transfer and is also enrolled and in also already in class.