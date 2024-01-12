On Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN+), the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (13-2) face the formidable challenge of the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2) at Allen Fieldhouse, marking arguably their toughest game of the season. The Sooners haven't secured a victory at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993. In the previous year, they suffered a 79-75 defeat, and two years ago, the loss was a narrow 71-69. Despite having opportunities to clinch a win at Allen Fieldhouse, victory has consistently slipped away at crucial moments for the Sooners. This year, both teams find themselves ranked inside the top 10, a feat not witnessed since the Sooners' historic 2015-16 season. Despite their high rankings, both squads are entering the matchup off the back of road losses – the Sooners to TCU and the Jayhawks to UCF.

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson (1) and Kevin McCullar (15) defending UCF's Jaylin Sellers (24) (Mike Watters)

An intriguing development to watch is the undisclosed knee injury that Hunter Dickinson is currently dealing with. His availability for the game is likely to be a game-time decision, and even if he plays, it may not be for his usual amount of minutes (31.7). In their recent loss to UCF, foul trouble and the knee injury sidelined Dickinson longer than usual. Regardless of his health status, Dickinson is expected to pose a significant challenge for the Sooners. However, it's not just Dickinson; Kansas also boasts elite players such as experienced point guard Dajuan Harris, wing Kevin McCullar, and forward K.J. Adams, all of whom present formidable challenges for Oklahoma. Kansas' primary contributors, Dickinson, McCullar, Harris, and Adams, account for a substantial 73.9% of their total points. The Jayhawks, however, face a depth challenge as the scoring load is primarily shouldered by these key players. The remaining five players in their rotation – Elmarko Jackson, Nicolas Timberlake, Parker Braun, Jamari McDowell, and Johnny Furphy – are not expected to contribute significantly in terms of scoring. Let's delve into three keys to the game and two matchups to keep a close eye on as the Sooners gear up for their final showdown at Allen Fieldhouse for the foreseeable future:

Keys to the game

Win the turnover battle

Javian McCollum (2) attacking the rim (Chris Jones)

It wasn't just Oklahoma that grappled with turnovers on Wednesday night; Kansas faced similar challenges. In the Sooners' loss to TCU, they recorded 14 turnovers, while in Kansas' loss to UCF, they had 18. Notably, Kansas ranks third in turnovers among Big 12 teams. In their additional loss against Marquette, they also turned the ball over 18 times. The Sooners cannot afford to replicate the turnover issues they faced against TCU. If they can effectively manage the basketball, particularly in crucial moments down the stretch, and capitalize off of Kansas' turnovers, their chances of securing a victory will significantly increase.

Survive the run

It's inevitable that Kansas will embark on a significant scoring run, a trend that has proven detrimental to Oklahoma in past matchups. In such moments, the composure of players like Uzan and McCollum becomes crucial as they guide Oklahoma through the storm. The performance of both Uzan and McCollum will play a pivotal role in the Sooners' chances on Saturday. Avoiding turnovers and ensuring successful three-point attempts during the Jayhawks' run will be imperative for Oklahoma.



Make three-pointers

Le'Tre Darthard taking the ball up the floor (Jim Dedmon)

Winning at Allen Fieldhouse is already an arduous task, but if the Sooners struggle with their three-point shooting, as witnessed on Wednesday night, the challenge becomes nearly insurmountable. In the recent game against TCU, the Sooners were 7-25 (28%) from behind the arc. However, in their victory over Iowa State, they demonstrated a more proficient performance, shooting 10-25 (40%). To enhance their chances of success, Oklahoma needs their three-point percentage to align more closely with their performance against Iowa State. Specifically, Le’Tre Darthard, Javian McCollum, and Milos Uzan must find their rhythm from behind the arc if the Sooners aim to secure an upset victory.

Matchups to watch

Javian McCollum vs Kansas' Backcourt

McCollum is likely to be matched up against the true freshman Jackson, although Kansas might opt for McCullar if they are uncomfortable with that matchup. Regardless, for the Sooners to have a chance at pulling off an upset, McCollum needs to deliver a 20+ point performance. McCollum cannot afford to be rushed; he must come out assertively from the beginning and avoid passivity. The outcome of this matchup will significantly influence the course of the game.



Hunter Dickinson vs Oklahoma's Frontcourt

Hunter Dickinson celebrating (Evert Nelson)

It will be intriguing to observe how Oklahoma chooses to contend with Dickinson, especially considering his undisclosed knee injury. The impressive statistics he boasts—averaging 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 60.7% from the field, 51.6% from behind the arc, and 70.7% from the free-throw line—underscore his status as one of the premier players in college basketball. Handling Dickinson, even with the uncertainty surrounding his knee, is anticipated to be the most formidable challenge for Oklahoma this season. Should he play, Sam Godwin and John Hugley are set to shoulder the responsibility of guarding Dickinson. It's also plausible to expect that the Sooners will employ multiple players, including Jalon Moore, to engage in double-teaming the star player. In this defensive strategy, both Godwin and Hugley must bring their A-game to effectively contain Dickinson.