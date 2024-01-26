After a challenging and disappointing loss, the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3) are gearing up for redemption on Saturday, January 27th (1:00, ESPN+) in a ranked matchup against the No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1). In their recent defeat to Texas, the Sooners grappled with several issues, struggling to score down the stretch with just six points in the final 10 minutes. Another area of concern was three-point shooting, with Texas shooting at 44.4% while Oklahoma managed only 21.2%. The Sooners were also outrebounded 40-24.

Texas Tech players Warren Washington (22) and Darrion Williams (5) celebrating after their win over BYU (Annie Rice)

While the Sooners faced a setback against Texas this week, Texas Tech enjoyed a full week off since their last game, a victorious clash against BYU with an 85-78 score, fueled by an impressive career-high 32-point performance from Pop Isaacs. In their inaugural season under the Grant McCasland era, the Red Raiders have surged to the top of the Big 12 standings, with just three losses to Houston, Butler, and Villanova. Texas Tech boasts three healthy players averaging in double figures: Isaacs (16.9 points), Joe Toussaint (13.3 points), and Warren Washington (10.3 points). Additional consistent scoring comes from Darrion Williams (9.3 points), Chance McMillan (8.9 points), and Kerwin Walton (7.9 points). The Red Raiders will field a relatively small starting lineup, featuring Isaacs (6’2”), Toussaint (6’0”), Walton (6’5”), Williams (6’6”), and Washington (7’0”). Despite their lack of height, except for the center position, Texas Tech ranks 12th in the Big 12 in both offensive and defensive rebounds. The backcourt trio of Isaacs, McMillan, and Toussaint poses a threat, capable of scoring 20+ points on any given night. Washington's shot-blocking skills and Williams' versatility as a swiss-army-knife player add to the Red Raiders' formidable lineup. If the Sooners replicate their performance from Tuesday night, facing off against this highly talented Texas Tech team could be an uphill battle. Now, let's delve into three keys to the game and two matchups to watch ahead of this top-20 showdown:

Keys to the game

Outrebound the Red Raiders

Rebounding wasn't a concern for the Sooners until their game against Texas, where they were outrebounded 40-24. Jalon Moore has emerged as Oklahoma’s leading rebounder, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. Moore, Sam Godwin, and John Hugley will be pivotal in establishing dominance on the boards against the Red Raiders. If the Sooners can effectively limit Washington's rebounding impact, they should encounter few challenges in this aspect. However, should they struggle to contain him on the glass, risking a repeat of their performance against Texas, winning becomes a significantly tougher task for the Sooners. In addition to rebounding, the Sooners need to address front-court minutes. Over the past three games, Godwin has contributed only 4 points, seven rebounds, and accumulated six fouls. It is imperative for Godwin to deliver solid minutes without getting into foul trouble. Solid contributions from Godwin, ensuring Hugley remains unfatigued, and creating opportunities for Northweather to see more minutes at the four, would significantly enhance the Sooners' chances in the rebounding battle.

Shoot well from behind the arc

Javian McCollum celebrating (Alonzo Adams)

Efficient shooting from beyond the arc is crucial for the Oklahoma Sooners in the upcoming matchup, particularly following their struggles on Tuesday night. Texas Tech, a team known for its ability to catch fire, displayed a 50% success rate from behind the arc in their recent victory over BYU. Notably, when the Red Raiders field the lineup of Isaacs, Toussaint, McMillan, Williams, and Washington, their three-point percentage ranks 14th in the country. To address this challenge, the Sooners will heavily rely on sharpshooting from players such as Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan, who both struggled offensively on Tuesday night. The matchup appears favorable for Luke Northweather, offering him the opportunity to contribute significantly, especially in bolstering the team's shooting proficiency. The spotlight, however, remains on McCollum and Uzan, who need to make a significant impact from behind the arc. Their prowess in shooting will be a determining factor in ensuring the Sooners maintain offensive efficiency and stay competitive against the Red Raiders.

Avoid scoring droughts

During the loss to Texas, the Sooners found themselves trailing 55-54 with 11:01 left to play. Unfortunately, in those final 11 minutes, the team was outscored 20-6. In any Big 12 game, scoring just six points down the stretch usually leads to a defeat. It becomes crucial for McCollum and Uzan to step up and take charge during the closing moments of games. The responsibility lies with them to secure crucial buckets when the team needs it the most, effectively guiding the Sooners through challenging stretches and ensuring a competitive edge in critical situations.

Matchups to watch

Jalon Moore vs Darrion Williams

Moore not only holds a height advantage over Williams but also possesses an athletic edge. His recent performances have been noteworthy, scoring 16, 9, and 15 points in his last three games, establishing himself as a spark plug for the Sooners. On the other side, Williams, a smaller, hybrid guard/forward known for his versatility, will face an interesting challenge. The matchup between them becomes even more intriguing as Moore's athleticism adds another layer to the dynamics. Although neither player is primarily known for their offense, both have the potential to ignite crucial sparks for their respective teams.

Milos Uzan vs Pop Isaacs

Former AAU teammates, Milos Uzan (12) and Pop Isaacs (2) in last years matchup between Oklahoma and Texas Tech (Alonzo Adams)

Uzan and Isaacs both earned spots on the All-Big-12 Freshman team last season. Now, as Sophomores, these former AAU teammates are leading their teams into a ranked top-20 matchup. As demonstrated in Texas Tech’s game against BYU, Isaacs has the ability to take charge and single-handedly secure a victory. Conversely, many believe Uzan possesses a similar capability, even though he hasn't fully showcased it yet. Uzan didn’t leave a significant impact in Oklahoma’s most recent game, making this upcoming matchup a prime opportunity for him to assert himself. Uzan needs to regain his stride, playing his game by making clutch baskets at the rim, knocking down occasional three-pointers, and showcasing elite facilitation skills. On the other side, Isaacs has a chance to build on his impressive 32-point performance. This showdown between former teammates promises to be a captivating matchup, as Uzan looks to assert himself, and Isaacs seeks to continue his scoring prowess in what is expected to be an exciting duel.