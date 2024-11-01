Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Kickoff time moved for OU's clash with Maine
Bryan Clinton  •  OUInsider
After three tough losses in a row and a 1-4 record in SEC play, Oklahoma's Week 10 matchup against the Maine Black Bears (4-4) could not have come at a better time.

In the technical sense, however, its scheduled kickoff time of 1:30 p.m. CT turned out to be fairly problematic, leading the Sooners to make some last-minute adjustments to their schedule.

Due to expected inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, the University of Oklahoma has announced that Saturday's game against Maine has been changed to an 11:00 a.m. CT kick.

According to a release from the University, the move from 1:30 p.m. CT to 11:00 a.m. CT was made after prediction models suggested that there is a greater threat of severe weather beginning in the early afternoon hours, leading to potential issues with finishing the game.

"With Saturday's forecast calling for afternoon storms, we made the decision to move the game up for the safety of fans and participants," Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "While it's difficult to know if we'll experience any game delays due to potential inclement weather, this move increases our chances of avoiding such stoppages. In addition, the earlier start will ideally allow our fans to enjoy the game and travel home safely before the storms intensify.

Gates will open at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 9:00 a.m. CT on Saturday morning, while OU's "Allstate Party at the Palace" will now run from 7:00 a.m. CT to 10:30 a.m. CT.

The Walk of Champions will now start at approximately 8:45 a.m. CT at the corner of Jenkins and Brooks.

