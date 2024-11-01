Kickoff time moved for OU's clash with Maine

After three tough losses in a row and a 1-4 record in SEC play, Oklahoma's Week 10 matchup against the Maine Black Bears (4-4) could not have come at a better time.

In the technical sense, however, its scheduled kickoff time of 1:30 p.m. CT turned out to be fairly problematic, leading the Sooners to make some last-minute adjustments to their schedule.

Due to expected inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, the University of Oklahoma has announced that Saturday's game against Maine has been changed to an 11:00 a.m. CT kick.

According to a release from the University, the move from 1:30 p.m. CT to 11:00 a.m. CT was made after prediction models suggested that there is a greater threat of severe weather beginning in the early afternoon hours, leading to potential issues with finishing the game.