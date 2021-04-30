It had been almost two months since Oklahoma had earned a commitment, but the Sooners announced their return in a big way. Carthage (Texas) High linebacker Kip Lewis became the fifth recruit from the state of Texas to commit to the Sooners, announcing Friday morning.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nYWJyaWVsZGJy b29rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2FicmllbGRicm9va3M8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGluY29sblJpbGV5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Ftc3BpZWdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBzYW1zcGllZ3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vanVzdGlud2VsbHMyNDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBq dXN0aW53ZWxsczI0MjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQnJhbmRvbkRydW1tMjQ3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcmFu ZG9uRHJ1bW0yNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hCT2RvbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCT2RvbTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdW1tZXJTdXJyYXR0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdW1tZXJTdXJyYXR0PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhbWlsdG9uRVNQTj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFtaWx0b25FU1BOPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR3JpbmNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdyaW5jaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMZW1t aW5nUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbkhlSVB2Y1pu dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25IZUlQdmNabnU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg S2lwIExld2lzIChAS2lwTGV3aXM5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tpcExld2lzOS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODE3MDE1Mjg2OTQ5ODg4Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Lewis becomes the second four-star inside linebacker from the state of Texas to pick OU, joining Lubbock Cooper’s Kobie McKinzie. Once a sore spot in recruiting, the inside linebacker position has slowly become a position of strength under inside backers coach Brian Odom. “I love Coach Odom,” Lewis told Rivals earlier this spring. “He's a real, true guy and he tells me the real about Oklahoma and about football and really about life itself.”

OU has been in the running for Lewis for a while, but the Sooners took that massive leap with Lewis opting to visit Norman last weekend for a self-guided visit for the spring game. Competing against Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M to get a visit for the weekend, it was a great sign that things could potentially work out rather quickly.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IHRoZSBzcHJpbmcgZ2FtZeKAvO+4 jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9vbWVy U29vbmVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9v bWVyU29vbmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvT1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNP VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZFQkZ4Z1MxWVkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mRUJGeGdTMVlZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtpcCBMZXdp cyAoQEtpcExld2lzOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L aXBMZXdpczkvc3RhdHVzLzEzODYwODkxMTk4Nzc0NTk5Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==