Kip Lewis named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

AUBURN, Alabama — There was no surprise about which Sooner would receive an SEC weekly award.
OU linebacker Kip Lewis was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Sooners' 27-21 win over Auburn. Lewis is the third OU player to win an SEC weekly award, joining kicker Tyler Keltner and defensive tackle Gracen Halton.
Lewis finished with five tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss in the Sooners' fourth-quarter rally against Auburn. But most notably, he made the play that officially turned the tide for the Sooners.
With the Sooners trailing 21-16 with under five minutes to go, R Mason Thomas got a free run at Auburn QB Payton Thorne on third down. Thorne quickly got rid of it, but Lewis read the route and intercepted the pass. He returned it 63 yards for a touchdown that gave the Sooners their first lead since the fourth quarter.
That play proved to be the difference, and was the biggest highlight of the third-year linebacker's career.
"What a freakin’ play," OU coach Brent Venables said. "I’m probably not talking in the same language if had he not pick-sixed them there. I love watching him play. One of his best qualities is he just loves to compete. He plays with so much joy and happiness. Even when you’re chewing him out, he’s a happy guy."
Lewis played 31 snaps against the Tigers and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 92.4, the highest grade of any OU player on either side of the ball.
Lewis and the Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC) now head into the bye week before a showdown with No. 2 Texas on Oct. 12.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!