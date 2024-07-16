DALLAS, Texas — The Georgia Bulldogs won't have to play Oklahoma in 2024 and 2025.

But Kirby Smart understands what the Sooners will bring to the Southeastern Conference.

The Georgia head coach was highly complimentary of the Sooners on Tuesday during SEC Media Days, praising Brent Venables for what he's done to help transform OU's defense. He also spoke on what the Sooners bring as a new member

“Great tradition," Smart said. "They bring great tradition, rich history. What a tremendous job Brent did at Clemson as the defensive coordinator. You can see those same elements, those same characteristics of toughness, attacking… He understands how to attack offenses."

The only downside? Fans will have to wait at least two seasons before the two teams face off as conference foes.

The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play the Sooners as a non-conference game in 2023, before the SEC directed the game to be canceled as a result of the Sooners joining the conference. There's been only one meeting between the two teams and it came in an instant classic, as the Bulldogs downed the Sooners, 54-48, in the 2017 Rose Bowl game.

While Smart was in his second season as the head coach, the Sooners have gone through significant changes since then. Lincoln Riley, then the OU head coach, bolted for USC in 2021.

Venables is heading into his third season as the head coach, helping guide the Sooners to a 10-3 record in 2023. The Sooners took significant strides last season compared to 2022, when they finished with a 6-7 record. In 2023, the Sooners finished 49th in scoring defense (23.5 points per game) and 80th in total defense (389.4 yards per game) in 2023 — huge jumps considering the Sooners ranked 99th and 123rd, respectively, in those categories a year ago.

The Bulldogs, who won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, will certainly be the favorites to win the SEC when the preseason poll is released on Friday. They will likely be favorited to win their third national title in four seasons.

Even though it'll be a while before the Bulldogs face the Sooners, Smart knows what to expect against a Venables-led team.

"As he gets the players he’s recruiting more and more, I think they’re gonna be a dominant defensive football team," Smart said. "The SEC has always been known for good defenses and he brings another one."

