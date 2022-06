Oklahoma's ChampUBBQ, as expected, didn't result in a windfall of commitments but that's not to say that there aren't plenty that are possible on the horizon. We take a look at a couple of big offensive lineman, one in particular, who were blown away by what they saw and may have the Sooners now in the lead. Also, is there an in-state prospect who is a much more realistic Oklahoma target than some think?

WOKElahoma - June 8, 2022