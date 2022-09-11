Lagway was voted, by several publications, as the state’s player of the week and with a stat line of 21-28 for 343 yards and six touchdowns along with seven carries for 102 yards and another touchdown on the ground it’s not hard to see why.

WILLIS, Texas – It sure didn’t take long to be overwhelmed by the offensive of first year Willis Wildkats head coach Trent Miller during his team’s 73-14 win over Bryan (Texas) Rudder. And leading that charge for Miller was Rivals100 quarterback, and Oklahoma quarterback offer, D.J. Lagway .

But for those on hand it was even better than the numbers.

Lagway came in with huge expectations and delivered impressively on the night showing off good timing in hitting his receivers in and out of their breaks. When receivers were covered by the Rudder defense Lagway broke out of the pocket and though he did a nice job finding receivers after the play began to broke down he also showed off his athleticism and rushing for big yardage repeatedly.

Lagway is such a big guy and at times all that size can see him getting a bit relaxed with his mechanics but when he’s on time and delivering, he throws a nice ball and shows improving touch.

The signal caller from North of Houston has raw physical tools that few in the country can match and as he continues to develop his game and refine his tools, he’s got a chance to be one of the nation’s very best quarterbacks.