News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 16:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OU's stars offer advice to Spencer Rattler

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
@CareyAMurdock
Editor
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jalen Hurts has been treated as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback since the moment he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and was beamed to Norman, Okla.It’s probably not something that’s been easy fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}