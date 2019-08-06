OU's stars offer advice to Spencer Rattler
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jalen Hurts has been treated as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback since the moment he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and was beamed to Norman, Okla.It’s probably not something that’s been easy fo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news